Samuel Adams Releases New England Pale Ale Nationwide

Hazy, juicy New England Pale Ale brewed with new German hop varieties



BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the overwhelmingly positive response from drinkers, New England's leading independent craft brewer, Samuel Adams, is giving fans another reason to join the "haze craze": a juicy, hazy beer called New England Pale Ale. Like Sam Adams' original New England IPA, the new beer is rich in flavor, and even more sessionable and balanced for easy drinking with friends.

New England Pale Ale was born in the Sam Adams Nanobrewery in Boston, but unlike most New England style beers, it is brewed with hops sourced all the way from the Hallertaü region of Germany, known for being one of the premier hop growing regions in the world. While most brewers who have tackled this style before use all American hops, Sam Adams brewers searched the globe to find hops with the right citrus profile to amplify the beer. By adding three new generation German varieties – Mandarina, Mellon, and Blanc – to Mosaic and Citra, the brewers push the juicy, orange flavors further for a more drinkable beer.

With a bold first impression of mango and tropical, fruity aromas, New England Pale Ale follows with big juicy flavor and a clean finish. New England Pale Ale's 5.5% ABV is slightly lower than its IPA sister brew, resulting in a beer that is more drinkable, with a similarly juicy mouthfeel and fruit-forward flavor distinctive of the New England style.

Jim Koch, Sam Adams Founder & Brewer, on New England Pale Ale:

"In true Sam Adams style, the minute we landed our New England IPA, we began experimenting on the style to play up the juiciness even more, but also to balance it with a soft, clean finish. We put our own touch on the pale ale style by using what we learned from making our Sam Adams New England IPA and then brewing with hops from the Hallertaü region of Germany, giving the beer its unique citrus profile. It's the perfect balance of drinkability and flavor, and one more reason to love New England."

New England Pale Ale Availability:

The New England Pale Ale will be available beginning January 28, 2019. The beer will be available in four-pack 16 oz. cans within New England for an SRP of $9.99, and in six-pack 12 oz. cans outside of New England for an SRP of $9.99. Prices vary by market.

To find where New England Pale Ale is available near you, visit www.samueladams.com/find-a-sam.

About Samuel Adams

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream , which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, please visit www.samueladams.com .

Samuel Adams and Sam Adams are registered trademarks of The Boston Beer Company.

