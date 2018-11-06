Saka Wines Launches World's First Cannabis-Infused Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Brut and Still Rose' Wines From Napa Valley

House of Saka to be the quintessence of infused luxury by and for women

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Saka, Inc. announces the launch of Saka Wines, the world's first luxury line of cannabis-infused, alcohol-removed wines from Napa Valley. Saka's Sparkling Brut Rosé and still Rosé wines are blended with a proprietary formulation of tasteless, odorless water-soluble ratio of THC and CBD derived from organic craft cannabis and powered by cutting edge technology. The first infused beverages of their kind, Saka promises to deliver a truly elevated infused experience.

Saka Wines are the first release from House of Saka, Inc, a company formed by and for women dedicated to the development of luxury-infused relaxation, beauty & wellness products for sophisticated consumers around the world.

Based in in Napa Valley, the world's foremost wine growing region, Saka Wines are Pinot Noir-based and sourced from hand-selected vineyards across the valleys coolest and most prolific sub-AVAs. The wines are traditionally fermented in stainless steel, after which the alcohol is gently removed and then infused with SAKA's proprietary, patent-pending formulated ratio of THC:CBD.

"After almost 30 years of spearheading innovation in the adult beverage space and working with some of the most recognized wine and spirit brands in the world, I am confident that cannabis-infused products are the future," expressed Saka Wines CEO, Tracey Mason. "What the sector lacks are true luxury products targeted to a sophisticated female consumer. That's what we're singularly-focused on delivering: Infused Luxury by and for Women

"The concept for this brand began 5 years ago and it was all about the right team and timing to launch the best tasting cannabis infused wine in existence. With regulations and infrastructure mature enough to bring the brand to life, I knew it was the perfect time," said House of Saka & Saka Wines Founder, Cynthia Salarizadeh. "Wine has been infused with cannabis for as long as we can find in sacred texts throughout history. It is an appropriate time for a luxury line of products at the highest quality to enter the market."

Saka Wines,a subsidiary of The House of Saka infused-luxury beauty wellness products set to enter the market in mid 2019, are slated to reach shelves in Q1 of 2019 and will be available in over 600 stores throughout California and Nevada before expanding nationwide and globally. In addition, a highly-limited ultra-exclusive, alcohol-removed cannabis and CBD infused sparkling wine sourced from the Champagne region of France will be available for pre-orders by spring of 2019

Saka's proprietary, patent-pending scientific formulations as well as all manufacturing, production and distribution plans will remain confidential. All Saka products are for consumers that are at least 21 years old and are fully compliant with regulations in the states in which it will be available.

About Saka Wines:

Headquartered in Napa Valley, CA, Saka Wines are a subsidiary of the luxury-infused beauty and wellness company 'House of Saka.' Considered the world's first luxury line of alcohol-free, cannabis-infused wines, Saka Wines are infused with a proprietary, patent-pending water-soluble formulation powered by trade secret science by the world's top cannabinoid research company. House of Saka boasts an all-female team guided by an all-female advisory board with over 100 collective years experience in wine, cannabis and luxury branding. For more information, please visit houseofsaka.com or follow us on social media @InfusedSaka.

