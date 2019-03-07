Saint Paul Brewing and Footprint Earth Partner to Create "Arbeer"®

This new brand will advocate for clean water, air and stronger communities



SAINT PAUL, Minn., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Footprint Earth Foundation and Saint Paul Brewing (formerly Flat Earth Brewing) have agreed to partner in creating a new craft beer brand named "Arbeer"®. The name is a play on the word arbor (i.e. trees) and beer. A portion of the proceeds from Arbeer® will support Footprint Earth's mission to help and educate local communities to be better stewards of Earth.

John Warner, Owner of Saint Paul Brewing says, "This is another exciting chapter in the life of this brewery and this community. This building has stood for almost 160 years, brewing beer for Hamms and Strohs. We are bringing it back to the way it was, a pillar of the community. It just feels right to partner with Footprint Earth. This partnership will help us focus together on improving the environment for our community... and challenging us to create the purest product we can." Saint Paul Brewing has been working to revitalize the neighborhood since they reopened part of the historic Hamms Building in 2013.

Saint Paul Brewing will unveil the first Arbeer® brew during April with the introduction of a red ale. Travis Van Dell, Chief Marketing Officer of Footprint Earth describes the brew as "... a red ale with a low IBU, excellent drinkability and an earthy finish. It is a beer that will appeal to many from a flavor standpoint in addition to its focus in supporting local sustainability efforts with Footprint Earth Foundation."

Arbeer® will be introduced at a tapping event at Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave East, in Saint Paul on Tuesday, April 2nd at 4:00 PM. In addition, the brew will be available at local bars and restaurants the first week of April to kick-off "Earth Month". A special day at the brewery on Thursday, April 25th, called Arbeer Day®, will celebrate the beer and its impact on local sustainability efforts. The public is invited and encouraged to join the celebrations.

The goals of this partnership are to help fund the following project initiatives:

LEDs for Hope. A program to help low income families replace incandescent and CFL light bulbs to reduce their environmental impact as well as reduce electricity cost.

Local community projects such as park and watershed clean-ups and urban reforestation.

K-12 Nature-based Education. Continues to create project-based learning curricula where students are challenged to analyze data and to make educated decisions on sustainability initiatives for their school.

School facility enhancements. Sustainable classroom and campus strategies including building upgrades to maximize energy efficiency and water efficiency, strategies to achieve zero or minimum waste, sustainable food solutions, and thoughtful materials purchasing.

Help schools such as River Grove Elementary in Marine on St. Croix (est. $3M project) become fully Carbon Neutral within 7 years which will be attained through a combination of energy reduction projects, energy independence and carbon offset projects.

Kevin Johnson, President of Footprint Earth Foundation says, "We are excited about this opportunity. This is another perfect marriage. Footprint Earth Foundation's mission to 'plant the seeds of commonsense sustainability' matches well with Saint Paul Brewing's focus on clean water and community outreach."

Footprint Earth Foundation, now in its fourth year of operation is a project based 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing sustainability education to local communities.

To Support the Foundation and Learn About Ongoing Projects, click : https://footprintearth.org/donate/.

