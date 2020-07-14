Saint Liberty Whiskey Toasts to New Ownership Group

Harris & Simms tell the story of America's Women Bootleggers

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Saint Liberty Whiskey is proud to announce that Harris & Simms (HANDS), a minority women-led spirits advisory company, has acquired a meaningful stake in the company. The veteran beverage experts include Dia Simms, former President of Combs Enterprises and partner Erin Harris, SVP of Combs Enterprises. The power duo is best known for taking CÎROC vodka from a little-known brand to a billion-dollar business. Founder & Chief Historian, Mark SoRelle, states, "We are so thrilled to have HANDS as partners in Saint Liberty Whiskey. With their collective 30+ years' experience in wine and spirits and disciplined approach to brand building they will be an invaluable asset to our team."

Saint Liberty Whiskey embraces the true diversity of the history of America through their celebration of the untold stories of the pioneering, Prohibition-era women bootleggers. Each woman bootlegger is paired with a unique craft whiskey and distillery to highlight and honor their individual story. The first expression is Bertie's Bear Gulch Bourbon Whiskey honoring African American homesteader Bertie "Birdie" Brown, known for making the "best moonshine in the country." The whiskey is proofed and bottled in the state where each woman originally resided, using the same water source they would have used 100 years ago.

Packaged in a signature embossed coffin flask bottle, inspired by the antique bottles of the American frontier. The flagship whiskey, Bertie's Bourbon, offers flavors of rich dark molasses, caramelized vanilla, apricots, some burnt brown sugar and a hint of smoke. Bertie's Bear Gulch Straight Bourbon Whiskey is exceptionally smooth and balanced with a wonderful warm finish.

"At Saint Liberty, we are committed to building an exceptional craft whiskey brand that recognizes a diverse group of unsung female heroes. We are proud to honor the courage and legacy of these pioneering women bootleggers. The women in the spirits industry today owe a debt to these frontierswomen," says Dia Simms.

Saint Liberty Whiskey commits to spending 5% of gross profits against women's empowerment issues, entrepreneurial, and educational efforts. Guided by an entirely female board of advisors, these efforts strive to create opportunities for women like Bertie Brown, who fought and died for their rights.

"Saint Liberty honors women, but the liquid is made for everyone. It is incredible whiskey full of character that is made for discerning Whiskey drinkers. These women represent hustle and spirit. Their stories belong on the forefront of spirits history and the liquid belongs on the backbar of every quality bar. It's the spirit of revolution," says Harris.

On the liquid, Founder and Chief Historian Mark SoRelle says, "We partner with true craft distilleries that produces whiskies consumers want to drink every day; whiskies that have depth, beautiful characteristics and develop on your palate with every sip to properly honor these incredible women pioneers."

Best sipped neat or in a classic whiskey cocktail like the Old Fashioned. Bertie's Bear Gulch Straight Bourbon Whiskey is now available in over ten states through the US with a suggested retail price of $44.99 for a 750ml bottle. Saint Liberty Whiskey is available at Total Wine & More, BevMo and Spec's Wines and Spirits. The warm amber colored whiskey is 87 proof and is best enjoyed responsibly. For more information please visit www.saintlibertywhiskey.com

Saint Liberty Whiskey highlights groundbreakers and rebels who have broken barriers during the 1920's when freedoms were granted, and freedoms were taken away. While women secured the right to vote after nearly a century of protest, the 18th Amendment introduced Prohibition and a ban on all alcohol sales. Saint Liberty celebrates these heroines of the Prohibition including Bertie Brown, Josephine Doody, Mary Curley, and many more. The Saint Liberty team is based in Austin, Texas. Our revolutionary whiskey brands are best when consumed responsibly.

Harris & Simms (HANDS) is a boutique spirits advisory company that offers strategic guidance and investments in spirit brands. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the team at HANDS focus on original and authentic brand stories paired with outstanding liquids. Our approach is committed to accelerate innovation and diversity within the industry. Founders Dia Simms and Erin Harris are known for their ability to be at the forefront of culture and predict industry trends.

