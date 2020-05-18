Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Releases Limited-Edition Bottle Commemorating Servicemen And Women For Military Appreciation Month

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum continues ongoing partnership with the USO and reaches 1 million dollars in donations this year

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum continues its ongoing partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) with the release of a limited-edition commemorative bottle, in conjunction with their partnership and military appreciation month. To show support of the USO efforts, Sailor Jerry and Anchor Media are donating $150,000, adding to Sailor Jerry's total contribution of $1,000,000 supporting the USO and other military organizations since 2016.

With a suggested retail value of $14.99, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum's limited-edition bottle wrap exemplifies Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins spirit and the servicemen and women's dedication to serving our country. The partnership is special to Sailor Jerry, as it pays homage to the brand's namesake, Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins who served in the Navy himself. Both blended and bottled in America, the limited-edition bottle is hitting the shelves before Memorial Day and will be available at national and local liquor stores across the U.S. all summer.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the USO, to serve as a Force Behind the Forces® and to show support to the troops who serve our country," said Josh Hayes, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Senior Brand Manager. "The limited-edition bottle wrap is a bold representation of Collins' iconic flash artwork and is a must-have collectible for any Sailor Jerry fan."

The USO partnership reflects a special passion point for Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, which was created to honor the late Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins. Collins was born January 14, 1911, and quickly found his aptitude for tattooing while traveling the country. After a stint in the Navy, Collins made World War II-era Honolulu his home and continued honing his skills as a tattoo artist. Sailors on shore leave in Honolulu would wait in line for hours outside Collins' Hotel Street tattoo shop to be inked by the master himself. Collins greatly influenced the tattoo world through groundbreaking innovations.

"We are thankful to continue our partnership with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and have been excited to see the partnership grow year after year," said Chad Hartman, USO Vice President, Development and Corporate Alliances. "The Sailor Jerry team has helped us to host great events that express our appreciation for our troops and the company also helps rally other military supporters to give thanks and give back to service members and their families."

The connection between Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and the USO started in 2016, when Sailor Jerry partnered with Fleet Week New York, throwing a party on U.S.S. Intrepid to toast the troops. Since then, Sailor Jerry has invited celebrities such as Norman Reedus, Glen Powell, and Alabama Shakes to toast the troops at Fleet Week events in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The brand took this opportunity to raise awareness and funds for military organizations that help the servicemen and women who sacrifice their lives for our country every day. Since then, Sailor Jerry has been able to raise $1,000,000 for military organizations and will be donating the largest amount yet to the USO with $150,000 this year.

To learn more about Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum's Fleet Week activities, visit www.sailorjerry.com.

To learn more about the USO partnership and limited-edition bottle, head to https://sailorjerry.com/en/uso/.

About Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum was created to honor Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins, a Navy vet who built his rep inking soldiers and sailors in WWII-era Honolulu where he established his legendary tattoo parlor and himself as the undisputed father of American old school tattooing. Crafted in the traditional Navy way by William Grant & Sons, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is bold and smooth, with hints of caramel and vanilla. Just like the man who inspired it, this 92-proof rum speaks for itself and holds itself to the traditional values and standards of craftsmanship that Norman Collins espoused. Made in America from Caribbean Rum and blended with spices including ginger, cinnamon, clove and vanilla, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is an exceptionally smooth drink with an ABV of 46%. From the liquid itself to the packaging, every detail of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum stays true to the vision of Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins. For more information, visit www.sailorjerry.com or follow www.twitter.com/sailorjerry and www.facebook.com/SailorJerry.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as "Distiller of the Year" by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 12 times over the past 13 years, including the most recent award in 2019.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant's, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson's Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.williamgrant.com.

