Sagamore Spirit Rye Brings Travel Channel's "Booze Traveler" to Baltimore

Popular TV show gets a spirited welcome to the city and its whiskey-making history

BALTIMORE, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagamore Spirit, the award-winning Maryland-style rye that is leading its home state's whiskey distilling revival, recently hosted a very special guest: Jack Maxwell, host of Travel Channel's "Booze Traveler," and introduced him to Maryland-style rye and the spirited charms of Charm City. It was all captured on film, as part of an episode on Maryland's adult beverage charms that aired on March 26, 2018.

Jack combines the best of cocktails and travel as he ventures around the world discovering cities and the drinks that help define them. He recently took his mission to Baltimore where he visited the world-class Sagamore Spirit Distillery and got a firsthand taste at what, and who, makes the city's famous Maryland-style rye.

Sagamore Spirit President Brian Treacy hosted Jack for an immersive introduction to Maryland's rich rye-making history and how Sagamore Spirit is helping usher in the state's second era of whiskey. They shared a taste of 115-proof cask strength whiskey straight from the barrel, bonded over Sagamore Spirit's famous Black-Eyed Rye cocktail, and discussed how the whiskey maker is on a mission to put Maryland back on the map when it comes to great tasting spirits.

"It's always a pleasure to host someone with a true appreciation for whiskey—and where it comes from," said Brian Treacy of the visit. "Baltimore was once the epicenter of whiskey distilling and thanks to visitors like the Booze Traveler, we'll help bring it back, bottle by bottle."

The Travel Channel reaches more than 95 million households across the U.S. Booze Traveler is now on its fourth season and airs Mondays at 9 a.m. You can watch the full Chesapeake Bay episode on YouTube or TravelChannel.com.

About Sagamore Spirit

Sagamore Spirit opened its award-winning five-acre waterfront distillery campus in Baltimore in April 2017. Since then, over 8,000 guests have visited the campus and tasted the brand's 15-time award-winning rye whiskies. Each batch of whiskey is made with pure spring-fed Maryland water. The distillation team blends two different rye mash bills – a high rye and a low rye – and then adds limestone-filtered spring water transported 22 miles from Sagamore Farm, to create an 83 proof Maryland-style rye whiskey. 100 percent of Sagamore Rye is cut to proof with this distinct water. Sagamore Spirit also offers a Cask Strength whiskey that is 112 – 114 proof. Sagamore Spirit is committed to putting Maryland back on the map as the premier distiller of rye whiskey.

