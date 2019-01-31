Safe Driving Tips For The Big Game This Weekend

Prevent DUI's With A Breathalyzer Before You Drive

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend is a perfect time to utilize safe driving techniques and think before you get behind the wheel. "A Breathalyzer in Every Bar" reminds the public to be safe and sober in order to prevent accidents and deaths.

Throughout Atlanta, there are approximately 40 Breathalyzer in Every Bar vending machines, including Crowne Sports Bar and Grill in Norcross, and Tony's Sports Bar and Grill in Duluth. As a preventative tool, the machines allow patrons to test their breath alcohol levels to make sure they are able to drive home safely, especially this weekend during the Big Game when drinking and driving deaths increase.

"I always make it a point to use the machine any time we go to a bar that has a breathalyzer vending machine. It's a fun way to keep myself in check. I think it creates awareness which prompts people to talk about the laws pertaining to drinking and driving," says patron Brittany Heggen of Atlanta.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2015 on average one American was killed in a drunk driving crash every 51 minutes. Alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities often spike on holidays and popular drinking days, like "Super Bowl Sunday." NHTSA's Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk campaign encourages people to make plans ahead of time for a safe ride home from a party:

Check out NHTSA's SaferRide app, which can connect you to a local cab company or with a sober friend.

Sign-up for a ride-sharing service, like Uber or Lyft, before heading out for the night.

Name designated drivers as your party's MVPs for helping to get people home safely.

For more information about breathalyzer vending machines visit our website at http://breathalyzerineverybar.com.

