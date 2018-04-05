Ruth's Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey

Part of the annual series of Ruth's TasteMaker Dinners, the event will be hosted nationwide at participating locations on May 3

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruth's Chris Steak House is inviting guests to sip their way through more than 130 years of history with one of Napa's oldest wineries. On May 3, select Ruth's Chris Steak House locations nationwide will host an exclusive five-course pairing dinner featuring five different wines from the famed Napa Valley winery Freemark Abbey. The third in this year's series of Ruth's TasteMaker Dinners, the one-night-only event will highlight two different Cabernet Sauvignons paired alongside Ruth's sizzling steak as well as Napa Valley's expressions of other classic varietals like Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Merlot.

"Our two Freemark Abbey Cabernet Sauvignons selected for this special dinner showcase the unique qualities that have made Napa Valley one of the most celebrated and renowned wine regions in the world," said Barry Dodds, Estate Ambassador of Freemark Abbey. "These two wines are sourced from different sub-AVA's of Napa Valley and showcase the importance of terroir. The Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon expresses dark fruit flavors that are both rich and opulent and the Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon offers a deeper level of complexity with darker fruit, firm tannins, and the signature 'Rutherford dust' that will play up the smoky flavors in the main course."

The main course will feature a Petite Filet topped with Charred Onion Jam served with accompaniments of Charred Cauliflower with Shallot Butter and Crispy Smashed Sweet Potatoes. Other unique courses that will be served at the dinner include Crispy Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce paired with Sauvignon Blanc, Beet-Cured King Salmon paired with Chardonnay, Beef and Vegetable Soup paired with Merlot and Banoffee Torte paired with coffee.

"Each of the Cabernets served with the main course has a silky quality that will enhance the flavors in our signature steak," said Abdiel Aleman, Vice President of Culinary Development for Ruth's Chris Steak House. "For wine enthusiasts and tastemakers alike, this dinner will showcase the depth and diversity of two distinct Napa Valley Cabernets from the same vintner."

Ruth's TasteMaker Dinners bring together some of the most iconic and up-and-coming winemakers in the industry for a specially curated night of great food, storytelling and making memories around Ruth's signature 500-degree, sizzling plates. Seating for each dinner is limited, so guests are encouraged to plan ahead. Below is the complete schedule for upcoming dinners and wineries that will be featured in the 2018 series:

June 21

Caymus Vineyards

August 23

Veuve Clicquot

October 18

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

For reservations and more information about Ruth's TasteMaker Dinners, please visit www.ruthschris.com.

ABOUT RUTH'S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel 50 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is how it's done.

