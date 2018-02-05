Ruth's Chris Steak House Announces Schedule for 2018 Ruth's TasteMaker Dinners

The series, which launched in 2017, features exclusive menu pairings with the top tastemakers in wine

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruth's Chris Steak House is bringing back its celebrated Ruth's TasteMakers Dinners for a second year, starting on March 1. The nationwide, six-dinner series provides guests with the rare opportunity to sample some of the finest wines in the world, all in the course of one evening. Ruth's Chris executive chefs craft a unique, five-course menu to complement each dinner in the series which is hosted for one-night-only at select locations across the country.

"Through our Ruth's TasteMaker Dinners, we are able to bring people together to experience new flavors and share in an intimate and exclusive dining experience that won't be replicated," said Abdiel Aleman, Vice President of Culinary Development. "By the end of each evening, our guests will leave with an elevated understanding and appreciation for fine dining and wine which they can share with their friends and family."

Ruth's TasteMaker Dinners will kick off on March 1 with cult-favorite, The Prisoner Wine Company, whose unconventional approach to wine-making makes them a TasteMaker in the industry. Featuring an eclectic selection of wines with unique flavor profiles and a distinctly American style, the five-course dinner menu will include glasses of the winery's Blindfold White Blend, Thorn Merlot, The Prisoner Red Blend, Cuttings Cabernet Sauvignon and Saldo Zinfandel. These selections will be served alongside a menu of Falafel and Roasted Pumpkin Hummus, French Onion Soup, Braised Short Ribs, Petite Filet Provençale and a dessert duo of Strawberry Cheesecake and Crispy Chocolate Almond Bars.

"We're excited to be welcomed back by Ruth's Chris to kickoff this incredible dinner series," said Chrissy Wittmann, Director of Winemaking, The Prisoner Wine Company. "As they're dedicated to delivering the highest quality cuisine to their guests, we're dedicated to crafting wines that are approachable and that people love. This is sure to be an amazing experience."

Seating for each dinner is limited so guests are encouraged to plan ahead. Below is the complete schedule for upcoming dinners and wineries that will be featured in the 2018 series:

April 5

Belle Glos

May 3

Freemark Abbey

June 21

Caymus Vineyards

August 23

Veuve Clicquot

October 18

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

For reservations and more information about Ruth's TasteMaker Dinner series, please visit www.ruthschris.com.

ABOUT RUTH'S CHRIS STEAKHOUSE

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel 50 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is how it's done.

