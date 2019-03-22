Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an undeniable force in politics today. That’s why Sam Adams chose to honor her with its new brew in celebration of International Women’s Day, which was March 8. That’s right, the 86-year-old Supreme Court justice has her own beer now — a Belgian Bruit IPA called “When There Are Nine.”

How Much a Six-Pack of Beer Cost the Year You Were Born

What’s in a name? The title is actually a famous quote from Ginsburg, who is the second of four female justices to have gained a position on the highest court. Speaking candidly to an audience at Georgetown University in 2015, the Brooklyn native said, “People ask me sometimes, ‘When do you think it will be enough? When will there be enough women on the court?’ And my answer is: when there are nine.”

Prior to that, there was another name for the beer in the works, but the brand was unable to follow through with it.

“We wanted to name it Brut Bader Ginsburg, but our legal team, uh, dissented,” Sam Adams said in a statement.



KORT DUCE/AFP/Getty Images Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court William Rehnquist (R) administers the oath of office to newly-appointed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (L) as U.S. President Bill Clinton looks on August 10, 1993

The special-edition brew was made possible in part by Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit helping to empower women in the beer industry to advance their careers through education. Every year, the organization teams up with hops purveyor Yakima Chief to create a special blend of hops, proceeds from which go to the society’s scholarship fund.

When There Are Nine will be available only at the Sam Adams Brewery taproom (it’s only available on draft) in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. A $20 ticket includes your first pint of When There Are Nine, a serving of four dumplings from Mei Mei and a donation to the the Pink Boots Society. And in honor of RBG’s renowned workout routine, there will be a plank contest to benefit the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, which Ginsburg co-founded in 1972. We’ll raise a glass to that, perhaps one filled with one of the best beers in America.