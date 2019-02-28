NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russian Standard® Vodka, the world's #1 premium Russian vodka, announces the national launch of its vodka-based ready-to-drink Moscow Mule. Made with natural flavors and at 8% ABV, the Russian Standard Moscow Mule is sold in 12oz copper-colored cans that are reminiscent of the copper mug in which the Moscow Mule is traditionally served. The product has already been successfully test-marketed in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois and Florida.

"With The Russian Standard Moscow Mule, consumers can instantly enjoy one of the country's most popular cocktails—no bartender necessary," said Leonid Yangarber, CEO of Roust Americas. "It is like having a professionally made Moscow Mule at your fingertips."

"Our Moscow Mule is nicely aligned with current consumer trends," said Kellyann MacLean, Director of Marketing for Roust USA. "Consumers are looking for convenience, higher ABV, and the use of natural flavors—all of which our product offers. In our test markets, the product has been met with great enthusiasm from the trade and consumers alike who are loving the taste and the packaging."

The product will be rolled out nationally beginning Q1 2019 in both the off-premise and on-premise. It currently is sold as a 4-pack but may also be available as single cans in the near future.

About Roust Americas:

Roust Americas is a subsidiary of Roust Group, the world's second largest vodka producer by volume. Roust Americas is responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of world-class brands like Russian Standard® Vodka, Zubrowka® Bison Grass Vodka, Green Mark® Vodka, Gancia® sparkling wines, King's Falcon® Single Malt Scotch, and De Luze® cognac.

Media Contact: Eli Hua (email: Eli.Hua@roust.com)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/russian-standard-launches-vodka-based-ready-to-drink-moscow-mule-300803579.html

SOURCE Russian Standard Vodka