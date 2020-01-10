RumChata® Serves Up Quarter Million Dollar Gold Tank Challenge

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RumChata's official spokesperson, The RumChata Fairy, is proposing a challenge to one specific gentleman following his appearance at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in a tank top.

RumChata will donate $250,000 to the charity of this gentleman's choice if he continues his trailblazing fashion trend at the Oscar Awards Ceremony on February 9. In order to secure the donation, all he needs to do is pose in a gold tank top on the red carpet.

RumChata Fairy Video Announcement: https://youtu.be/SqtdS92FS2M

