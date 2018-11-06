Ruby Rose Joins REBBL To Fight For Social Justice

The partnership between the super-herb elixir Certified B Corporation® and actor marks a new horizon for the health and wellness industry

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL, creator of organic, super herb elixirs, proudly announces the addition of Ruby Rose, actor and activist, to its REBBLious family. Serving as an advisor and investor in the brand, Rose will join the purpose-driven company on the mission to make adaptogens and super herbs more accessible to all through nourishing, functional beverages. She will also join the effort to co-create a future without human trafficking alongside REBBL's non-profit partner, Not For Sale.

"To me, it's not only imperative that people grasp the efficacious and functional power of adaptogens and super herbs, but that they learn about REBBL's impact story—discovering and understanding why, when, how, and where REBBL sources its certified organic ingredients from," states Rose. "REBBL is far more than a company or a brand, it's a human rights movement, and I am humbled to play a role in this journey."

Ruby and REBBL's relationship is an organic love story: Ruby discovered REBBL while shopping at her local Whole Foods Market. With an underlying passion for herbs and plants used for centuries in Ayurvedic and Eastern medicine practices, Rose would travel all over the world to source the ingredients she sought to fuel her body. However, when she stumbled upon REBBL and tasted the decadent flavors like Turmeric Golden-Milk, Reishi Cold-Brew, and Ashwagandha Spicy Chai, she immediately knew the coconut-milk elixirs needed to be more than just a staple on her grocery list. With rows of REBBL in her refrigerator, and a determination to become involved, Ruby took matters into her own hands and contacted REBBL headquarters directly.

As for the REBBL team's thoughts on the new addition to the family, "Ruby is the perfect, most harmonious fit for our brand and company," says Sheryl O'Loughlin, REBBL CEO. "Not only is she a plant-based super-herb-loving rebel, but she is an authentic advocate for social justice and is truly REBBL-hearted in her approach to work, philanthropy, and life. She is a savvy business person who wants to share her passion for the transformational power of plants with the rest of the world."

Rose's investment in REBBL reaches far beyond a one-dimensional financial partnership. Rose is eager to pour her energy and creative spirit into helping REBBL address human rights issues. She is an active participant in strategic brand planning and creative development, is currently working on a sourcing documentary with the REBBL team and will help drive awareness for the brand—from elixirs, to the health and wellness benefits, to the brand's deeply rooted impact story. The possibilities of the partnership between Rose and REBBL know no bounds, however, there is one guarantee—together REBBL and Ruby will strive to model a regenerative business that adds value to all of its stakeholders - including sourcing communities, retailers, suppliers, growers, team and the earth.

About REBBL

REBBL, Righteous Plant Alchemy™ curates the best of the Plant Queendom into deliciously nourishing super herb elixirs to nourish and vitalize life's every day journey, empower growers and farmers, honor the planet, and co-create a future without human trafficking.

Celebrating traditional super herb wisdoms refined over millennia which are only now being openly shared, studied and embraced globally, every bottle of REBBL is certified organic, soy and dairy-free, gluten-free, GMO-free, and made without cane sugar, carrageenan, thickeners, gums, natural flavors or agave.

REBBL was born out of a conscious collaboration between global thought-leaders, who sought out to address the malfunctioning global food system through a regenerative business model that would respect, uplift, and delight the world. REBBL donates 2.5 percent of all net sales to Not For Sale to support regions of the world that are vulnerable to exploitation and human trafficking. Through impact sourcing, REBBL helps communities to thrive and prevent their vulnerability to trafficking in the first place. REBBL recently became a Certified B Corporation®, meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

