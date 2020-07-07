R's KOSO Announces Official Sponsorship With Professional Cyclist Cameron Piper

R's KOSO is a vegan-friendly, Japanese enzyme drink produced from a variety of 100 vegetables, fruits, seaweeds, mushrooms, and plants that have undergone a one-year fermentation process. It's rich in probiotics, prebiotics and, postbiotics.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R's KOSO, Inc, a San Francisco-based Japanese enzyme drink company, is excited to announce official sponsorship with professional cyclist Cameron Piper, racing for the UCI Continental Team: Team Illuminate.

The sponsorship includes R's KOSO providing R's KOSO 474 ml/16 oz bottles to help realign his diet, help his body feels fresh and clean his microbiome.

The two of them will jointly participate in marketing and also explore additional healthy methods to enhance the healthy gut life.

"R's KOSO has become an important part of my daily routine. It has helped to realign my diet, so my body feels fresh and clean – ensuring that all the nutrients I take in throughout the day give me the maximal potential during my workouts or racing," said Cameron Piper, "Even after a few days of taking KOSO, I could sense a shift in my general wellbeing. Since I balance work and my cycling career, I need every advantage to ensure I'm focused and ready to work. With the positive benefits to my gut health, I'm better able to control any unneeded inflammation, which helps my body fight potential infection – even after hard workouts! I'm excited to see how these improvements to my health will positively affect my racing!" Cameron added.

Ryu Okada, CEO of R's KOSO, said, "It is an honor to work with the Cameron Piper, one of the best professional athletes. Koso Drink is very popular in Japan but quite new in the U.S., so this sponsorship is a big step for us. We look forward to working with Cameron and leveraging our experience to strengthen his healthy performance."

The R's KOSO line is now available in their online store with an MSRP of $99 per 474 ml/16 oz bottles. Each bottle is enough for the Japanese style of Juice Cleanse called Koso Cleanse. They are also proud to announce a new trial pack is now available, which retails at $19 per 30ml/1oz three bottles.

About R's KOSO, Inc.

R's KOSO, Inc. was founded in 2019 by Ryu. R's KOSO remains loyal to its Japanese fermentation roots and looks forward to providing exceptional superfood products for their future generations. It's their purpose to help people maintain a happy and healthy lifestyle. For more information, please visit rskoso.com.

About Cameron Piper

Cameron is a professional cyclist racing for the UCI Continental Team: Team Illuminate. Having started his endurance career in triathlon, after moving to California in 2014, his aspirations changed to only racing on the road. Quickly finding success at the national level, Cameron now races in UCI races around the world. His passions have collided, balancing racing with a desk job as a product manager at Specialized Bicycle Components.

