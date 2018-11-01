Roust will self-distribute in Metro NY by forming Roust New York

NEW YORK, Nov 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roust USA, importers of globally renowned brands Russian Standard® Vodkas, Gancia® Sparkling Wines, Zubrowka® Bison Grass Vodka, Green Mark® and Soplica® Vodkas, King's Falcon® Single Malt Scotch, De Luze® Cognac and Russian Standard® Moscow Mule ready-to-drink cocktail, announces the formation of its own distributorship in the State of New York with the aim of serving Metro NY customers. Roust is seeing strong momentum for its brands in the metropolitan area and will harness their potential by expanding its portfolio distribution, providing excellent customer service, and fostering closer ties with NY Metro consumers.

Roust New York will establish an experienced field sales force to ensure deep coverage in the On- and Off-Premise. The new organization will focus on delivering the following:

Full deployment for all the brands in the portfolio Broad consumer activation programs A new online order system for maximum efficiency and customer satisfaction

Roust USA would like to thank its current distributor partner, Empire Merchants, for its work and wish them continued success as one of New York's best distributors. Empire Merchants will continue to represent the portfolio through the end of November. On December 1st, Roust New York will take over all of its brands in the Metro NY area.

Roust USA is a subsidiary of Roust Corp, the second-largest vodka producer in the world. Roust USA is responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of its own and agency brands in the United States and is headquartered in Manhattan, New York. All the core Roust USA brands have multiple accolades and enjoy strong relationship with US retailers and consumers.

