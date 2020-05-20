Rosé Water, a Wine x Sparkling Water Hybrid, Launches Just in Time for Summer

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosé Water, a brand new beverage in the wine category, announced today that it's available nationwide – on shelves in more than 15 states across the country.

Rosé Water is a first-of-its-kind dry Rosé wine, sparkling water hybrid. With just 69 calories, 0 sugar and no added flavoring, it's arguably one of the most health-conscious offerings currently available in the alcohol beverage industry.

"Today's consumer is focused on health and wellness in all aspects of their life," said Rob Kuchar, founder of Rosé Water. "They want authentic products with real, identifiable ingredients. So, what we've done with Rosé Water is to simply give the consumer what they've been asking for – a well-crafted, wine-based beverage that tastes great and has absolutely nothing artificial."

Born on the beach, Rosé Water was created out of a desire to have a light, refreshing beverage that was also clean (no added junk!) and easily transportable for the active lifestyle. The innovative combination at 4.9% alcohol, is a blend of French Pinot Noir, Gamay, and Cabernet Franc grapes produced in the heart of the Loire Valley, blended with sparkling water sourced from the Austrian Alps. It's truly as simple as that, and while it's still in its infancy – Rosé Water is already changing the game.

"The wine industry has attempted to figure out many ways over the years to defend and grow their market share in the adult beverage category but ended up creating products that were inexpensive and artificially flavored, so they were quickly outdone," said Kuchar. "For example, wine coolers in the 90s and now spiked seltzers. Bottom line – the scale at which the larger industry operates, opened the door for the introduction of something truly unique and we couldn't be more excited by the response we've received to Rosé Water."

Rosé Water is currently available in six packs of 8.5-ounce cans ($12.99-$16.99 MSRP) as well as individual cans ($2.99+) at select retailers in more than 15 states across the U.S., including North Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts, South Carolina, California and Illinois. With more than 700 nationwide retail partners, Rosé Water has quickly become one of the most asked for beverages on the shelves, leading to the brand's commitment to continue expanding into new markets on a monthly basis. The wine water hybrid plans to be in more than 60 markets across 48 states by the end of 2020.

For more information about Rosé Water, or to find a retailer near you, visit rosewinewater.com.

