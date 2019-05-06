"Rosé Day L.A. Presented By Corkcicle" Celebrates Second Year

This Summer's Must Attend Kick-Off Event, Guests Will Enjoy Rosé Champagnes, Rosé Wines, Signature Rosé Cocktails, Curated Culinary Experiences, DJ's, Luxury Brands, Art Installations, Activities & More



LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Rosé Day, reserved for the second Saturday of June each year, will be brought to life for a second year with "Rosé Day L.A. Presented By Corkcicle" on June 8th at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California.

From noon to sunset, guests will enjoy a mid-summer's day picnic while indulging in various rosé offerings at this elegant summer kick-off experience filled with Instagram-worthy moments set against the stunning backdrop of Malibu. Attendees will also have an opportunity to immerse themselves in Corkcicle, the elevated socially-responsible innovator in hydration, coolers, and barware with custom "Rosé Day L.A." products, exclusive photo opportunities and more.

The team for this year's event is comprised of production and hospitality veterans including, entertainment entrepreneur Ben Biscotti of 1iota Productions, Award-winning event planner & designer Tony Schubert of Event Eleven, famed Iron Chef Marc Forgione of American Cut, Restaurant Marc Forgione and Khe-Yo, nightlife impresario Bobby Rossi of Bungalow 8 & Rec Room and hospitality heavyweights Sylvain Bitton, JT Torregiani & David Jarrett of Warwick.

The group released a statement saying, "With the overwhelming success of the inaugural 'Rosé Day L.A.' last year, we are thrilled to celebrate again this year alongside the best brand partners, especially our newest presenting sponsor Corkcicle. We look forward to creating an immersive atmosphere that commemorates the national holiday by highlighting the best in food, wine and art, continuing the new summer tradition in L.A. for years to come. 'Rosé Day L.A. Presented By Corkcicle' will be the event of the summer."

Complemented by live celebrity DJ's Brody Jenner and Pamela Tick, attendees will surround yourself with luxury brands, delicious food pairings, leisure games and more.

In addition to Rosé champagnes from Perrier-Jouët and G.H. Mumm, attendees will have their selection of featured wines such as Domaine Bertaud Belieu Rosé (hosts of the annual Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala in St. Tropez), La Fête du Rosé and Très Chic Rosé. The Caviar Co. will also serve sustainably sourced delectable treats while gourmet food trucks, hand-selected by famed Iron Chef Marc Forgione, will feature his signature dishes. Marc will also be preparing a special Rosé-inspired menu for invited celebrities, socialites and influencers.

This year's FOMO-inducing event celebrates everything Rosé with the addition of a Rosé Beer Garden serving a variety of Rosé beers and a Frozé Zone offering Viva Rosé Tequila margaritas along with a selection of Rosé frozen treats from Svedka Rosé Vodka and Crafters Union Rosé wine.

While guests hydrate with Voss water, Wolo snacks provide additional satiation for the day. Additional partners are forthcoming and to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Non-profits Charity: Water and The Art of Elysium will serve as co-charity partners for "Rosé Day L.A. Presented By Corkcicle." Charity: Water is a nonprofit organization bringing clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. The Art of Elysium (an artist-based nonprofit empowering creatives and communities of need to join together and emotionally triumph over their circumstances through art) will contribute moments from artists and celebrity supporters incorporating the charity's pillars of music, art, film and fashion.

"Rosé Day L.A. Presented By Corkcicle"

Saturday, June 8, 2019 / 12:00pm – 8:00pm Saddlerock Ranch

31727 Mulholland Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

GARDEN ADMISSION TICKETS ($65-$95)

One-day access to the event, June 8th, 2019 12:00PM to 8:00PM

1 complimentary Corkcicle drinking vessel for the day ( $30.00 value)

value) $25 toward your Uber or Lyft ride to the event via our rideshare partner Freebird App (code: ROSEDAYLA19)

toward your Uber or Lyft ride to the event via our rideshare partner Freebird App (code: ROSEDAYLA19) Open meadow seating

Gourmet food court curated by Iron Chef Marc Forgione feat. local Malibu & L.A. food trucks all paired specifically well with Rosé. Chef Forgione will be collaborating with several trucks to feature some of his signature dishes. (for purchase $)

feat. local Malibu & L.A. food trucks all paired specifically well with Rosé. Chef Forgione will be collaborating with several trucks to feature some of his signature dishes. (for purchase $) Access to all Garden bars serving glasses & bottles rosé wine, champagne & signature cocktails (for purchase $)

Access to the Rosé Beer Garden serving a variety of rosé beer (for purchase $)

Access to the Frozé Zone featuring a variety of frozen treats (for purchase $)

DJ Performances

Leisure games & activities

Art and Luxury brand activations

No re-entry permitted

For more information and ticketing visit: RoseDayLA.com, @roseday_la, and corkcicle.com.

