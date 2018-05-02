"Rosé Day LA" Launches in Los Angeles

**Quickly Becoming This Summer's Must Attend Event, Guests Will Enjoy a Variety of Moët & Chandon Rosé Champagnes, Rosé Wines, Curated Culinary Experiences, DJ's, Luxury Brands, Activities & More**

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Rosé Day, typically reserved for the second Saturday of June each year, will be brought to life with the launch of "Rosé Day LA" on June 9th at Saddle Rock Ranch in Malibu, California.

Moët & Chandon will headline this year's inaugural "Rosé Day LA," complemented by gourmet food trucks hand-selected by famed Iron Chef Marc Forgione and featuring his signature dishes. Marc will also be preparing a special Rosé-inspired menu for invited celebrities, socialites and influencers.

Guests in attendance will enjoy a mid-summer's day picnic filled with Instagram-worthy moments & activities against the stunning backdrop of Malibu.

"Rosé Day LA's" featured Rosé champagnes will include Moët & Chandon's Rosé Imperial, Grand Vintage Rosé 09 and Ice Imperial Rosé.

B.B. Rosé - Domaine Bertaud Belieu Côte de Provence, St Tropez, host of the annual Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala, will be the exclusive Rosé wine partner for "Rosé Day LA."

Voss Water will be keeping everyone hydrated. Additional partners are forthcoming and to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Music will be provided by celebrity DJ's Zen Friedman and Devin Lucien and additional LA artists soon to be announced.

Non-profit The Art of Elysium will serve as charity partner for "Rosé Day LA." The Art of Elysium's artists and celebrity supporters will contribute moments, incorporating the charity's pillars of music, art, film and fashion.

The team is comprised of production and hospitality veterans including, Ben Biscotti, Co-Founder & President of 1iota Productions, Award-winning event planner & designer Tony Schubert of Event Eleven, famed Iron Chef Marc Forgione of American Cut, Restaurant Marc Forgione and Khe-Yo, nightlife impresario Bobby Rossi of Bungalow 8 & Rec Room and hospitality heavyweights Sylvain Bitton, JT Torregiani & David Jarret of Warwick.

The group released a statement saying, "We are thrilled to launch the inaugural 'Rosé Day LA' Los Angeles this year alongside the best brand partners. We look forward to creating an immersive atmosphere that highlights the best in food, wine and art, creating a new summer tradition in LA for years to come. As the inaugural year of 'Rosé Day LA,' we are pulling out all the stops to commemorate the national holiday that should be enjoyed by all. 'Rosé Day LA' will be the event of the summer."

"Rosé Day LA"

June 9th, 2018 / 12:30pm – 8:00pm

Saddle Rock Ranch

32111 Mulholland Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS ($95)

Access to the event, June 9th 12:30PM to 8:00PM

Complimentary shuttle service from White Cloud Ranch (parking and Uber drop off) to Saddle Rock Ranch

Open meadow seating

Ice bag to keep your wine chilled (one per bottle purchased)

Access to DJ's, luxury brands and leisure activities

Access to wine bottle bars throughout the day ($)

Access to food court featuring gourmet food from some of LA's finest Food Trucks curated by Iron Chef Marc Forgione and featuring some of his signature dishes ($)

*No re-entry permitted($) available at an additional cost

VIP TICKETS INCLUDE ($165)

All benefits listed above, plus:

Expedited VIP line at event entrance

Priority shuttle service from White Cloud Ranch to Saddle Rock Ranch

Preferred view of stage in VIP section w/ partial shade, hammocks, and pillows

Access to VIP section w/ additional bars and food & beverage vendors ($)

Access to VIP restrooms

For more information and ticketing visit: RoseDayLA.com

