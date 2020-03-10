Ronnoco Beverage Solutions Launches Sustainable Coffee Brand

The platform will focus on connecting communities through coffee

ST. LOUIS, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnoco Beverage Solutions, a leading beverage solutions provider for convenience store, foodservice, hospitality and office categories, announced the launch of Concentric Coffee, a sustainable Third Wave brand. Concentric Coffee will support education, clean water, and agronomy initiatives in origin countries through Mercon Coffee Group's LIFT program, while contributing locally through Mission: St. Louis.

Third Wave coffee stemmed from consumers becoming more interested in the character of the coffee itself and focuses on high quality beans. Concentric Coffee will be available through Ronnoco's foodservice channels.

"Ronnoco strives to support those who sustain it in surrounding communities at a local and global scale," said Chuck Sarosi, executive vice president of business development, Ronnoco Beverage Solutions. "Concentric Coffee draws on the rich heritage of Ronnoco's St. Louis roots. This Third Wave-inspired brand supports our company's values by assisting farmers in origin countries and our local communities."

The new brand supports Ronnoco's local partnership with Mission: St. Louis, a nonprofit organization with a goal of combating poverty in St. Louis, improving families' surroundings, and focusing on long-term employment. A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting its operations.

"Ronnoco and Mission: St. Louis have identified opportunities for internships and trainings to help clients develop the skills needed to secure meaningful full-time employment," said Josh Wilson, president and executive director, Mission: St. Louis. "Serving Concentric Coffee in local businesses will serve the greater good for the community."

Concentric Coffee's product lineup includes:

Kinsman: This dark roast, Fair-Trade Organic coffee has a sweet peony aroma, toasted almond flavor, and a vanilla body. It is smooth and has a clean, citrus finish.

LIFT: The light roast blend originates entirely from LIFT farms. It has hints of brown sugar, spice, and cocoa-toned cherry pie.

Tandem: A medium roast, this blend comes from Ethiopia and Costa Rica. It has a rich aroma with a smooth body and clean aftertaste.

Organic Guatemala: This single-origin, medium roast offers flavors of plush blackberry, sweet cinnamon spice, and dark cocoa.

Espresso Gold: This dark roast was created from a select blend of Arabica beans. Its flavor is smooth and intense.

Decaf Private Estate: The mountain water decaf process is 100% chemical-free and is used to remove the 99.9% of caffeine in this proprietary blend of high altitude, high quality Arabica beans. It is clean and crisp, yet nutty in the cup with a medium to light body.

"We started with the idea of connection as all concentric circles have a common center," said Sarosi. "At its core, Concentric Coffee is all about creating connections to community and origin through the commonality of coffee."

Concentric Coffee will further position the company for continued growth in key foodservice channels, including colleges and universities, healthcare and lodging.

For more information about Ronnoco Beverage Solutions, visit www.ronnoco.com.

About Ronnoco Beverage Solutions

Ronnoco Beverage Solutions roasts, blends, grinds, packages and distributes premium-quality coffee and teas under six primary brands: Ronnoco, Seattle Roast, Coffee House, Wild Horse Creek, Henderson and Camellia. The company provides a variety of other beverages, such as cappuccino, hot chocolate, and smoothies, and coffee-related products and equipment, including cups, flavoring syrups and condiments.

Ronnoco supplies its products directly to its customers, as well as through a network of third-party distributors throughout more than 40 states.

Ronnoco Beverage Solutions is jointly owned by Huron Capital Partners and Ronnoco management. Huron Capital has raised more than $1.8 billion in capital for equity investments in private companies, where it seeks to partner with management teams to grow their business.

