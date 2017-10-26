Rodney Strong Vineyards Announces $100,000 Donation To Aid In Fire Recovery

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodney Strong Vineyards announced today a donation of $100,000 in support of communities recently devastated by the Northern California wine country fires. The money will be donated to the Community Foundation Sonoma County's Sonoma County Resilience Fund.

Rodney Strong Vineyards President Carmen Castaldi stated, "I have seen firsthand the outpouring of support, generosity, and kindness throughout this devastating tragedy, and it reminds me of how much we value our community and its commitment to Sonoma County. We believe in this county, its strength, resilience, and ability to overcome, and we will do our part to help rebuild."

About Rodney Strong Vineyards

Rodney Strong Vineyards is dedicated to crafting world-class wines that capture the essence of Sonoma County. Rodney Strong sustainably farms 14 estate vineyards and produces wines from Sonoma County's finest appellations – Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley, Chalk Hill, Dry Creek Valley, Knights Valley, Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. The winery was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County wine pioneer Rodney D. Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county. It was purchased by the Klein family, a fourth generation California farming family, in 1989. The company aspires to conserve and protect the environment in all its operations through sustainable practices, solar power, and fish friendly farming.

Rodney Strong Vineyards is located at 11455 Old Redwood Highway, off Highway 101 just south of the town of Healdsburg in Sonoma County. The winery is just one hour north of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Learn more at www.RodneyStrong.com.

About the Community Foundation Sonoma County

Community Foundation Sonoma County is the hub of philanthropy for the county, connecting people, ideas and resources to benefit all who live here. Founded in 1983, CFSC works with philanthropists to create plans that will make an impact in our community and become part of their family's legacy. More information: www.sonomacf.org

CONTACT

Christopher O'Gorman

Director of Communications

707-433-0998

chrisog@rodneystrong.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rodney-strong-vineyards-announces-100000-donation-to-aid-in-fire-recovery-300544206.html

SOURCE Rodney Strong Vineyards