Rocky Pond Estate Winery Adds Top-Talent to Their Growing Team

Industry Veteran John Ware to Take the Reins in 2020

ORONDO, Wash., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Pond Estate Winery, the up-and-coming Washington producer crafting wines from their beautiful estate vineyards, is announcing a major move to increase its knowledge-base and expertise by adding John Ware as their new President.

"We look forward to John bringing his real-world expertise and proven track-record to Rocky Pond," state Owners and Founders David and Michelle Dufenhorst. "All the pieces are here – a majestic setting, excellent terroir, top-notch vineyards, and a community-minded business built on integrity and excellence. We have global aspirations for Rocky Pond in the coming years and know that by enlisting John we can realize our vision for the future."

By adding John to run the organization, the ownership team is looking to take the young wine brand to the next level with an increased focus on high-quality winemaking and vineyard management of their sustainably farmed estate vineyards.

John Ware grew up in the San Francisco Bay area and has been in the wine business for decades. He spent the past twenty years at Quilceda Creek Winery where he started in their cellar, then moved into administration, into national and international sales and finally landed in the General Manager role where he oversaw all aspects of the burgeoning brand. Over his tenure, he played an integral part in growing their business into a Columbia Valley powerhouse that has been awarded numerous high marks. While there, the 2012 Quilceda Creek Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley was selected as the #2 Wine in the World on Wine Spectator's Top 100 and multiple, 100 point rated wines from Robert Parker's Wine Advocate, who subsequently awarded them the 2017 Extraordinary Winery Award for Best Washington State Winery.

"It is an honor to be assuming the role of President for Rocky Pond Estate Winery," states John Ware. "The Dufenhorst family has quietly been building an undiscovered paradise in one of the most beautiful and soon-to-be discovered corners of Washington. I am excited to offer guidance to an already dynamic team of experienced professionals as we continue to elevate our winemaking, vineyard management, event offerings and overall high-touch consumer experiences."

John and the Dufenhorsts have game-changing plans in the pipeline that will be announced very soon. For now, interested consumers can enjoy wines at both of Rocky Pond's highly adorned tasting lounges located in Lake Chelan and Woodinville, WA.

About Rocky Pond Estate Winery:

Rocky Pond Estate Winery was established in 2013 by David and Michelle Dufenhorst. The winery itself takes its name from the tumbled granite stones found on their estate vineyards located in one of the most awe-inspiring regions of the Columbia River Valley. The Dufenhorsts knew upon first seeing their Columbia River site, it was both an ideal location for world-class grape-growing and future home for their family.

Regionally, Rocky Pond Estate Winery is making a name for itself as a premier Washington winery that is focused on producing Bordeaux-style wines that showcase the truly unique terroir of their sustainably farmed riverside estate vineyards deeply rooted in the soils of the geographic wonder that is the Columbia River Valley.

Wine Enthusiast recently awarded multiple offerings 90+ points, and in 2019, Wine Press Northwest named Rocky Pond Estate Winery its 2019 Washington Winery to Watch.

