Rishi Tea & Botanicals unveils "Sparkling Botanicals" RTD functional beverage line

MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rishi Tea & Botanicals has just released a groundbreaking new product line called Sparkling Botanicals into the explosively growing RTD market. The tea and botanicals company, revered for its sourcing prowess and healthful product innovations, harnessed over 20 years of experience in direct trade procurement and expert herb blending to produce a truly unique and exceptionally refreshing functional beverage. No powders, no extracts, no added sugar, no new wave hype. Just real plants with real virtue.

Rishi Sparkling Botanicals honors ancient herbal wisdom and modern culinary technique. Three years of research and development led to the building of a boutique brewery set amongst the pristine waters of British Columbia. There, the team applies unique artisanal methods to steep rare and exotic botanicals in small batches. The brews are flushed with carbonation to expound upon a quenching taste experience. The profiles are extraordinarily unique and brewed intentionally to be light and refreshing, formulated for flavor and function.

Joshua Kaiser, President and Founder of Rishi Tea & Botanicals elaborates on the inspiration behind the new line,

"We want to focus the passion and creativity of Rishi's amazing team on something totally new and exciting—something that honors our enduring relationships with farmers and tea drinkers while transcending our core business of dried teas and botanicals. As a selector, importer and taste maker, our natural progression is to make beverages with teas and botanicals that are ready to drink. People love our teas but have less and less time to brew them. Tea drinkers are moving to bottled and canned teas to save their time but have few options that offer premium botanicals and high-end teas brewed without added sugar, sweeteners or acidic preservatives. Our new line of Sparkling Botanicals elevates RTD with craft brewing and meets this demand for real plants with real virtue."

The brand launched with six compelling flavors, each with a unique flavor profile, wellness function and sourcing story: Black Lemon, Dandelion Ginger, Grapefruit Quince, Patagonia Maqui, Schisandra Berry and Turmeric Saffron.

Sparkling Botanicals are formatted in 12oz cans that are best kept cold but safe at ambient temperatures.

In its first 40 days, Rishi Sparkling Botanicals has signed on authorized distributors in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Austin, Denver and Milwaukee. The product has made its retail debut at the finest organic co-ops in Southern California, including Erewhon Organic Grocery and Café premiering March 1st, 2020.

Contact sparkling@rishi-tea.com for more information regarding distribution and retail opportunities.

For you at home, Rishi Sparkling Botanicals is launching Spring 2020 online at www.sparkling-botanicals.com.

About Rishi

Rishi Tea & Botanicals is the vanguard source of Direct Trade organic tea and botanicals. Since 1997, they've traveled widely and nurtured relationships with growers in remote regions across the world. They are devoted to continual research and development alongside artisan farmers and specialist producers. This practice is the foundation of their next-level tea quality and blending innovations. By honoring the traditions of the world's heritage teas and sharing their passion for herbal and culinary arts, Rishi aims to be a wellspring of inspiration for your tea life.

Quick Facts

Name: Rishi Sparkling Botanicals

Format: 12oz can

Case count: 12

Web: sparkling-botanicals.com

Storage: Best Kept Cold

Shelf life: One year

MSRP: $3.99

Number of profiles: 6 launched, more to come…

