Rise of Food E-Commerce Driving Food & Beverage Packaging Innovations

Now available from the Freedonia Group, Food & Beverage Packaging Innovation leverages consumer survey data to identify and analyze the hottest trends in food e-commerce and other food and beverage markets for packaging.

The study page is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/food-beverage-packaging-innovation-3736.htm

Pureplay online vendors vs. brick-&-click retailers

Consumers have been slower to the uptake with online grocery shopping than with e-commerce for consumer goods – such as apparel, books, and electronics – in large part because they are less willing to pay more for essentials like groceries, but also because they do not trust employees to pick out items, particularly fresh produce and meat, the same way they would, or worry that items could spoil, spill, or get damaged in transit.

Hence, vendors such as Kroger, Walmart, and Amazon (via Whole Foods) have a leg up because consumers can easily "click and collect," or buy online and pick up in-store, due to their wide brick-and-mortar presences. This retail strategy allows consumers to:

avoid having to pay extra for shipping and handling

see their orders and swap out any undesirable choices before leaving the store

Addressing the challenges of food e-commerce with packaging

As e-grocers explore high-tech solutions such as delivery drones and cashierless stores to entice consumers, food and beverage brands are looking to packaging to enhance consumer convenience and confidence in the online grocery orders they ultimately receive. For example:

Reducing packaging weight and right-sizing packages so they take up less space help lower shipping costs, whether to a physical store or direct to a consumer.

Active and intelligent packaging components such as antimicrobials, biosensors, smart labels, and gas scavengers – widely used in meal kits – can both help to preserve freshness, quality, and taste, and serve to monitor and track inventory.

Advances in film technology are driving a shift from heavy, rigid materials like glass to flexible ones such as recyclable polyethylene or biodegradable polylactic acid, which can improve efficiencies while also boosting sustainability.

