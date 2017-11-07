Ring in the New Year at the Iconic Rainbow Room and Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room

Both Legendary New York Venues Will Host Grand New Year's Eve Celebrations

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring in 2018 at New York's most iconic venues in the sky. Rainbow Room and Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room will both host grand New Year's Eve celebrations from 65 floors above Times Square. Two amazing parties, for one special night.

Quintessential New York glamour finds its home at the iconic Rainbow Room. The New Year's Eve Black Tie Bash offers a modern twist on old-world charm. The night will start with a cocktail hour boasting magnificent views, a premium open bar and passed canapes in The Gallery. Guests will then enter the famed Rainbow Room for an elegant four-course tasting menu, open bar, live entertainment and dancing on Rainbow Room's historic rotating dance floor. Hank Lane's Kevin Osbourne and his sensational eight-piece band will perform a wide variety of musical styles; from Sinatra and the Classic Rock sounds of the 1950's & 1960's, to Motown, Disco, 1980's, Hip Hop, right up to today's contemporary hits. Tickets are $695 per person and black-tie attire is required.

Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room, Rainbow Room's adjacent cocktail lounge, is an upscale hidden gem framed by awe-inspiring cityscapes. Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room will offer three different ticket options; Premium Ticket (General Admission), Elite VIP Table for up to 6 guests and the luxe Platinum Lounge for up to 20 guests. The Platinum Lounge, only available for one lucky party, grants exclusive access to the ultimate New Year's Eve. This ticket option for 20 guests offers a VIP private suite, personal waitstaff, private dining and a prime view of the ball drop.

Premium Ticket (General Admission):

Champagne & Caviar Open Bar from 10:00PM to Midnight

Complimentary Passed Canapes

Live DJ Performances and Dancing

DJ Countdown to the New Year

Coat Check Provided

Festive cocktail attire is required. Tickets are $325.

Elite VIP Table for Up to Six (Limited Tables Available):

6 Table Package VIP Tickets

One Bottle of from Spirits List

Two Bottles of Premium Champagne

Reserved Table with Nightclub Seating

Bottle Service & Mixers Provided at Table

Includes all General Admission Benefits

Priority VIP Line for Expedited Entry

Festive cocktail attire is required. Tables are $3,500.

Platinum Lounge for Up to 20:

20 Platinum Lounge VIP Tickets

Exclusive, Private Suite

Prime View of the Ball Drop

Premium Open Bar with Dedicated Server

Five Bottles of Premium Champagne

Passed Canapes, Caviar and Raw Bar

Dessert Presentation

Includes all General Admission Benefits

Priority VIP Line for Expedited Entry

Festive cocktail attire is required. Lounge is $20,000.

Tickets for the Black Tie Bash at Rainbow Room are available here and tickets for the New Year's Eve Party at Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room are available here. All tickets exclude gratuity, tax and processing fees. For more information about Rainbow Room please visit www.rainbowroom.com.

ABOUT RAINBOW ROOM:

Quintessential New York glamour finds its home 65 stories above the landmark Rockefeller Center. Crowning the timeless Manhattan skyline, the iconic Rainbow Room offers a modern twist on classic old-world charm, tailoring special moments for private events and unforgettable evenings of live entertainment. Since its debut in 1934, the Rainbow Room has drawn the world's elite to its curated, elevated and glamorous luxury. Rainbow Room's name was inspired by the installation of a color organ that automatically converted music into changing colors in harmony with the moods expressed by the music. Rainbow Room is one of very few interior landmarks found in New York City.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ring-in-the-new-year-at-the-iconic-rainbow-room-and-bar-sixtyfive-at-rainbow-room-300550431.html

SOURCE Rainbow Room