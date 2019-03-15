Ribera del Duero and Rueda Wine Regions to be Featured at Mercado Little Spain

Spanish Market by Chef José Andrés and the famed Adrià brothers Debuts at Hudson Yards, Featuring Ribera and Rueda Wines



NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercado Little Spain by Chef José Andrés opens today in New York City, and the Ribera del Duero and Rueda wine regions are excited to announce a partnership with the groundbreaking Spanish dining and market destination. The partnership kicked off at the Mercado Little Spain grand opening, where guests were served exclusively Ribera and Rueda wines, which will also be featured throughout the market. Ribera and Rueda will celebrate Little Spain's opening with a sweepstakes where consumers (aged 21+) can enter to win a trip to Spain.

Created by chef, humanitarian and New York Times bestselling author, José Andrés, in creative collaboration with brothers Ferran and Albert Adrià, the chefs behind the celebrated Spanish restaurants elBulli and Enigma, ThinkFoodGroup's Mercado Little Spain is a highly-anticipated dining destination within Hudson Yards, the long-awaited development on New York City's west side. When fully operational, Little Spain will include three full-service restaurants, two dedicated bars and 15 dining and retail kiosks. Ribera and Rueda wines will play an instrumental role in Little Spain's wine program, with vintages being hand-selected by ThinkFoodGroup Beverage Director Andy Myers and sommelier Jordi Paronella.

"We've always held chef José Andrés in the highest esteem. After all, he has had a tremendous impact on the appreciation of Spanish cuisine, and has pioneered the popularization of tapas and communal dining culture in the U.S. We are honored to work with his team and showcase Spain's best wines in this landmark opening," said Pablo Olay, the Ribera and Rueda U.S. Campaign Director.

"Ribera del Duero and Rueda wines lend themselves to a wide range of pairings, whether it be the rich Tempranillo wines of Ribera or the crisp elegance of Rueda Verdejos," said Paronella. "I'm excited to share these wines with our New York guests, continuing the American love affair with Spanish food and drink."

In celebration of Mercado Little Spain's opening, Ribera and Rueda are granting an opportunity for U.S. consumers to visit Spain and experience where it all began. A soon-to-be-announced sweepstakes includes the chance to win a trip for two to Madrid, complete with visits to both vibrant wine regions and visits to restaurants selected by chef José Andrés, as well as opportunities for other prizes.

About D.O. Ribera del Duero

Located roughly two hours northwest of Madrid, D.O. Ribera del Duero provides a benchmark for quality in the Spanish wine category throughout the world. With an extreme climate perfectly suited for quality grape-growing and ripening, Ribera del Duero wines represent the pinnacle of Spanish winemaking and the ultimate expression of Spain's most noble red grape: Tempranillo. The region's frigid winters and a rocky, rigid terrain produce Tempranillo grapes that develop a character all their own, resulting in full-bodied, rugged wines with a multitude of pairing options.

About D.O. Rueda

D.O. Rueda was founded in 1980, the first D.O. in Castilla y Leon and is ranked as the top white wine region in the Spanish market, according to Nielsen. Situated on a high plateau with a continental climate, Rueda has long cold winters, short springs and hot summers, perfect for the Verdejo grape, the dominant varietal in the region. High elevations and gravelly stone soils allow the Verdejo to ripen by mid-September and develop deep aromas and flavors resulting in dry, fresh wines that are food-friendly and accessible.

About ThinkFoodGroup and José Andrés

Founded by Chef José Andrés and his partner Rob Wilder, ThinkFoodGroup is the creative team responsible for renowned dining concepts in Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Texas, the Bahamas, and most recently in Orlando and New York City. The more than 30 restaurants share a variety of culinary experiences that span from food trucks to world-class tasting menus.

Twice named one of Time's "100 Most Influential People" and awarded "Outstanding Chef" and "Humanitarian of the Year" by the James Beard Foundation, José Andrés is an internationally-recognized culinary innovator, New York Times bestselling author, educator, television personality, humanitarian and chef and owner of ThinkFoodGroup. With his two Michelin-starred avant-garde restaurant minibar by José Andrés in D.C., José the only chef globally with both a two-star Michelin restaurant and four Bib Gourmands. For more information, visit www.thinkfoodgroup.com .

