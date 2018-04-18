Reyka Vodka Calls On U.S. Fans To Root For Iceland In World Cup

Icelandic Vodka Launching Limited Edition Gear Designed to Celebrate Red, White and Blue Spirit (in this case, Icelandic Spirit), Giving Fans a New Team and a New Way to Show Their Support

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reyka Vodka is calling on all Team U.S.A. fans to root for Team Iceland in the upcoming World Cup. With festivities kicking off and the U.S. team falling short of earning a spot in the tournament, American fans need a team to cheer for while the world tunes in. Reyka Vodka proudly suggests spectators still root for the red, white and blue, by rooting for Team Iceland. The country's first time in the World Cup and the smallest country to ever make it into the tournament, Iceland is the home of Reyka Vodka and a land unlike anywhere else in the world, full of natural wonders and charmingly offbeat people. Also, who doesn't love a good ol' underdog story? Team Iceland's success exemplifies just that. To celebrate the island nation's place in the tournament, and to make it easy for fans in the U.S. to show support for their new team, Reyka is launching an online store full of "Go Iceland" gear and apparel beginning April 18th at www.reyka.com.

The online "Go Iceland" shop will feature everything fans may need to show their team spirit: t-shirts, wrist bands, head bands and scarves, as well as flags and temporary "Go Iceland" tattoos. Knowing that many fans like to raise a glass to their team, Reyka Vodka has also created a line of "Go Iceland" pint glasses, and for those who want to lift a cold one in the stands without shivering, a koozie. Additional items include fan favorites such as banners and bumper stickers.

"Team Iceland put a smile on many faces when they made the World Cup, and as a product made proudly in, and of, Iceland, we at Reyka Vodka want to celebrate our island nation and share the joy of the sport," said Trevor Schneider, Ambassador for Reyka Vodka. "Games are always more fun when sharing the experience with friends and fans, while rooting for one's favorite team. Just because the U.S. team is not participating in the big tournament doesn't mean those fans should be benched and miss out on the fun."

For those who cannot score tickets to the matches, Reyka Vodka will organize and host viewing parties in Portland, Nashville, New York, and Baltimore, starting with the June 16th match against Argentina. Fans can cheer and even Viking chant together while watching this year's games. Additional details to be announced separately.

Reyka Vodka will debut its first 30-second TV ad campaign in Portland, Nashville and Baltimore on May 28th to help win over American fans featuring Reyka Superfan, Frikki. Fans can also catch up with Frikki on Reyka's social media channels, @reyka_vodka (Instagram) and @ReykaVodka (Twitter).

"We are looking forward to watching our other favorite red, white and blue team go all the way this year, and hope fans of Team USA will join us in donning 'Go Iceland' gear and cheer on Team Iceland," added Schneider. "Hopefully, when they win, we can raise a glass in celebration and lead the world in the largest Viking chant ever!"

The Icelandic flag is comprised of the colors red, white, and blue, with a cross design modeled after the Danish cross. Here, the red represents the fire of volcanoes, the white represents the snow and ice, and the blue the Atlantic Ocean which surrounds the island nation.

The award-winning Reyka is a vodka unlike any other, from a place unlike any other, that celebrates the unique culture and people of its homeland. When Reyka Vodka set out to distill the best tasting vodka in the world, it took inspiration from the country's natural resources and the inventive spirit of its people. Reyka Vodka uses glacial spring water, lava rock filtration, geo-thermal energy, a rare Carter-Head Still, and is distilled in preciously small batches to ensure the utmost quality in every bottle.

To purchase Team Iceland gear, and to learn more about Reyka Vodka, please visit Reyka.com.

About Reyka Vodka

Created by William Grant & Sons in 2005, Reyka Vodka is made in Iceland but also made of Iceland, proudly embodying all of the country's awe-inspiring offerings in its liquid production. As the first-ever vodka distilled in Iceland, the use of glacial spring water, some of the cleanest water in the world, provides the base for Reyka Vodka resulting in a clean, crisp taste. Lava rocks from nearby fields are also used as a resourceful and efficient filtration system as the natural material has no tolerance for impurities. And finally, to achieve its unparalleled smoothness from just a single distillation, a rare Carter-Head Still is employed, the first and only one of its kind used to distill vodka.

The Reyka Vodka distillery is located just outside Reykjavik and is powered using geo-thermal energy from the steam of nearby hot springs. This geo-thermal energy captured from deep in the earth supplies power without adding contaminates to our vodka and the world. Made in preciously small batches to ensure the utmost quality, Reyka Vodka is 40% ABV and has an SRP of $22.99. For more information, visit www.reyka.com.

Please drink Reyka responsibly. Takk! (that's 'Thank You' in Icelandic.)

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as "Distiller of the Year" by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 11 times over the past 16 years.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the USA with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Grant's, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson's Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Flor de Caña Rum, Art In The Age, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.grantusa.com.

