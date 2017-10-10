Revolver Brewing Releases Harvey Relief Golden Ale, Donating 100 Percent Of Profits To Charities Aiding Storm Victims

Beer Now Available on Draught and in Six-Packs Across Texas

GRANBURY, Texas, Oct. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolver Brewing is releasing a new beer this week, with 100 percent of all profits going directly to charities actively serving coastal communities affected by the devastation from Hurricane Harvey.

Called Harvey Relief Golden Ale, the Texas-only brew will be found across the state on draught and in six-packs. As efforts continue, Revolver will identify charities that are assisting those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The first of those charities will be the Rebuilding Texas Fund—a Keep Texas Beautiful initiative providing tools and resources for Harvey cleanup and rebuilding efforts.

Revolver founders Ron and Rhett Keisler and brewmaster Grant Wood all have strong roots in Texas, and immediately knew they wanted to help. The special brew was underway within a week.

"Our hearts go out to everyone dealing with the aftermath of this tragedy," said Rhett Keisler. "Having grown up in Sugar Land, helping our beautiful home state bounce back from Harvey was a no-brainer for us and what better way to do this than by doing what we do best—brewing a beer for our fellow Texans who share this common goal."

Harvey Relief Golden Ale is the latest support from the brewery, which helped deliver thousands of cans of drinking water to Hurricane Harvey victims immediately following the storm.

Harvey Relief Golden Ale is brewed with two-row Pilsner malt, Abbey malt, and hopped with Saphir and Citra. The golden ale joins Revolver's growing portfolio of brews led by their flagship beer, Blood & Honey, an unfiltered wheat beer brewed with blood orange peel and Texas honey.

For more information about the recovery efforts being made by Revolver Brewing, visit RevolverBrewing.com, Instagram.com/RevolverBrewing, Facebook.com/RevolverBrewing and Twitter.com/RevolverBrewing.

About Revolver Brewing:

Founded in 2012 in Granbury, Texas, by father and son Ron and Rhett Keisler, along with seasoned master brewer and cicerone Grant Wood, Revolver Brewing is one of the fastest growing craft breweries in Texas. Led by their iconic flagship, Blood & Honey, Revolver's portfolio includes a diverse line-up of year-round, seasonal and limited release, specialty beers. Revolver is distributed statewide. Please visit Revolver's website revolverbrewing.com for further information.

About Tenth and Blake Beer Company:

The Tenth and Blake family of breweries includes Hop Valley Brewing, Revolver Brewing, Saint Archer Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Company, 10th Street Brewery in Milwaukee, AC Golden, Birra Peroni and Plzeňský Prazdroj (Pilsner Urquell) in Pilsen, Czech Republic. Tenth and Blake beers include Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, George Killian's Irish Red, Henry Weinhard's IPA, and Colorado Native. You can find out more at www.Facebook.com/TenthAndBlake

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolver-brewing-releases-harvey-relief-golden-ale-donating-100-percent-of-profits-to-charities-aiding-storm-victims-300534072.html

SOURCE Revolver Brewing