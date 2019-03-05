Revive Kombucha Launches Shelf-Stable Sparkling Kombucha

Sparkling Kombucha in Cans Offers Functional Refreshment With Only 5g of Sugar and 20 Calories



PETALUMA, Calif., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of making kombucha more accessible and convenient to consumers everywhere, Revive Kombucha™ announced today the launch of Revive Sparkling Kombucha™, a traditionally fermented, organic and shelf-stable craft brew. Available in 12-ounce cans, Revive Sparkling Kombucha is incredibly light and refreshing, with only 5g of sugar and 20 calories per can. Each of the four unique flavors - Mango Orange, Cherry Hibiscus, Strawberry Lemon, and Citrus Ginger - contains 5 billion live probiotics at the time of manufacture to support digestive and immune health.

"Revive began with the simple idea to brew great tasting kombucha so people could kick their soda habits, just like I did so many years ago when my wife Rebekah handed me my first bottle. This is the closest we've come to meeting our original mission, as Revive Sparkling Kombucha is super tasty, yet doesn't have a lot of sugar or calories and is loaded with live probiotics," said Sean J. Lovett, Founder and President of Revive Kombucha. "Kombucha changed my life and putting this beverage in a transportable can and making it shelf stable means so many more people who are hooked on sugary sodas can more easily make the switch, without sacrifice of taste, to enjoy kombucha."

Revive maintains their innovative approach to batch brewing and natural fermentation methods with the new Revive Sparkling Kombucha line, which is nearly identical to the process of their raw and refrigerated bottled kombucha. The difference is the Sparkling Kombucha line undergoes a proprietary pasteurization process while incorporating a naturally fermented and live probiotic, DE111. These very hardy bacteria protect themselves in varying conditions and only awaken when they hit the pH of your gut. "Our consumers are active so a portable, shelf stable can makes complete sense, yet we didn't want to stop there. We wanted to push the lower limits on sugar and calories. Our sweet spot for Revive Sparkling Kombucha is the kombucha drinker that wants a lighter version they can drink more of, and the sparkling water drinker that wants added benefits from probiotics," adds Josh Mohr, Vice President of Marketing for Revive Kombucha.

The four super tasty flavors of Revive Sparkling Kombucha, all brewed with unique kombucha cultures, include:

Mango Orange – traditionally fermented with a black tea brew.

– traditionally fermented with a black tea brew. Cherry Hibiscus – traditionally fermented with a hibiscus flower brew, and naturally caffeine free.

– traditionally fermented with a hibiscus flower brew, and naturally caffeine free. Strawberry Lemon – traditionally fermented with a unique blend of hibiscus and yerba mate brews.

– traditionally fermented with a unique blend of hibiscus and yerba mate brews. Citrus Ginger – traditionally fermented with a ginger brew, and naturally caffeine free.

In addition to the new Sparkling Kombucha line, Revive offers an array of wildly delicious, naturally fermented, organic, non-GMO, raw, and ethically sourced kombucha available in bottles, growlers and on-tap.

Revive Sparkling Kombucha is currently available at select natural and specialty retailers in Northern California such as GoodEggs.com and Oliver's Markets. "We're currently testing in our backyard and look forward to rolling out Revive Sparkling Kombucha to a broader audience when ready," said Lovett.

About Revive Kombucha:

Revive Kombucha is a culture-driven, craft kombucha brewery launched at the Sonoma County Farmers Market in 2010 and located in Petaluma, CA. Their mission has always been to sustainably produce the best tasting kombucha using the highest quality ingredients and most innovative craft brewing techniques: from their vertically integrated brewery, to being the first to market with brewing innovations (hibiscus and ginger caffeine free brews, and other non-tea brews with coffee, yerba mate and cacao) in their product line. Revive works as hard to take care of the people and world around them as they do in brewing their kombucha. This shows in their sustainability initiatives—from their early efforts with bio-diesel delivery and award-winning Bottle Exchange program, to their current efforts with water reclamation and conservation in the brew process, and always offering living-wages and above standard benefits to employees. For more information, visit https://revivekombucha.com. Join the Revive Kombucha conversation: @revivekombucha on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/revivekombucha.

