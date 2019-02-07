Reservations Now Being Confirmed at the All-New Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, Opening This Fall.

The 8th Four Seasons hotel in California is also the very first to include on-site winery and vineyard

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley is now confirming reservations for arrivals beginning November 1, 2019 in advance of its highly anticipated opening in the heart of California's famed wine region. With its on-site vineyard, vine-to-table restaurant, wellness spa and farmhouse-style accommodations, it promises to be the perfect base for a wine country getaway.

"Late autumn is a wonderful time to visit Napa, just as the 'crush' season is coming to a close and winemakers celebrate the harvest and processing of their grapes," says General Manager Mehdi Eftekari, noting that the Resort's concierge teams can arrange winery visits and tasting tours in addition to events taking place at Four Seasons.

The new Four Seasons is located at 400 Silverado Trail in the charming community of Calistoga, just 90 minutes and yet a world away from San Francisco, the Bay Area and Sacramento. Designed by Napa's own Erin Martin and with just 85 accommodations, it promises to be an intimate retreat that invites guests to explore the natural beauty that surrounds it. Within the Resort, couples and families will enjoy a full service spa, several outdoor pools and a fully supervised Kids for All Seasons program. On-site dining options will include Truss Restaurant and Bar with its wide terrace overlooking the pools and surrounding hills, and casual lounge that is destined to be a hotspot frequented by both the local community and regular visitors to Napa.

"There are many unique opportunities for our guests to explore Napa Valley in the fall, particularly during Cinema Napa Valley in November," notes Director of Marketing Kelly Nelson. "It's a more intimate film festival, with opportunities to mix with the artists while enjoying the world's best food and wine – really, the food and drink are as important as the movies and documentaries at this one!"

The Resort concierge team's deep connections in the community and throughout the region open the doors to creating custom itineraries based on guest interests. Curated experiences range from a tasting tour to gallery hopping, boutique shopping, scenic drives and off-the-beaten path diversions for families, couples and friends.

Be among the first to experience the all-new Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley: Reservations are now being confirmed for arrivals beginning November 1, 2019. Call 1 800 819 5053, email reservations.napavalley@fourseasons.com or book online.

Wedding couples, event hosts and meeting planners are invited to contact 707 709 2100 to arrange pre-opening site tours of the Resort's creative event opportunities and extensive indoor and outdoor function spaces – including a full-sized ballroom plus an event barn and garden in the vineyards, and numerous private dining options.

Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley has partnered with Thomas Rivers Brown to manage the on-site vineyard and winery, with plans to produce a limited collection of wines in future.

The Resort is also home to an exclusive community of Four Seasons Private Residences.

PRESS CONTACT:

Laura Fairweather

Director of Public Relations, Americas

laura.fairweather@fourseasons.com

+1 416 441 4233

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reservations-now-being-confirmed-at-the-all-new-four-seasons-resort-and-residences-napa-valley-opening-this-fall-300791784.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts