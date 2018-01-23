--New Report by National Association of Wine Retailers Examines Source of Protectionist Alcohol Laws--
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past five election cycles, American alcohol wholesalers have poured more than $107 million into state political campaigns, according to a new report released by the National Association of Wine Retailers (NAWR). This enormous sum amounts to more than double the political contributions given by the rest of the alcohol industry (wineries, brewers, distillers, retailers) combined.
The new report, "Wholesale Protection 2018: A Report on Alcohol Wholesaler Campaign Contributions" examines the amount of money America's alcohol middlemen give to state political campaigns, to whom they give it and the differences on a state-by-state level. The report is available for download here: https://nawr.korndev-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Wholesale-Contribution-Report.pdf
Among the additional findings in the report are:
"No one who has closely and fairly examined the alcohol distribution system in America disputes that it is designed to protect middlemen wholesalers from competition nor that its design is archaic," said Tom Wark, executive director of the NAWR. "This report looks at how much wholesalers are willing to spend to keep the system that way."
About the National Association of Wine Retailers
The NAWR is a national organization of independent fine wine retailers who advocate on behalf of their members for modernization of the alcohol regulatory system. More information about NAWR can be found at www.nawr.org.
CONTACT:
Tom Wark, Executive Director
National Association of Wine Retailers
707-266-1449 • tom@nawr.org
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-shows-alcohol-wholesalers-political-contributions-top-more-than-107-million-300586177.html
SOURCE National Association of Wine Retailers
The social media trend is an effort to raise awareness for ALS
People always ask me how I manage to eat healthy in the city. Honestly, this is it
Are you ready to embark on a once in a lifetime experience? You want to add these spots to your to-do list for this year
Cult favorite Ikinari Steak has an unconventional frequent diners’ program
The chain is cracking open more than just eggshells with this bold move
Whether you’re after an adrenaline-inducing experience or an inspiring adventure, these are some of the best places to discover