Renovus Solar Helps Ithaca Beer Become A Solar Powered Brewery

ITHACA, N.Y., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ithaca Beer Company, one of the largest craft breweries in New York State, has gone solar. The successful brewery partnered with Renovus Solar to install a 200kW array on the roof of their facility located on Ithaca's West End.

Ithaca Beer Company has enjoyed significant growth in the past five years, and that growth has led to a much higher reliance on electricity to power their state of the art brewery and packaging facilities. When the company doubled its square footage in 2015, they began looking into creative ways to offset their burgeoning electrical costs.

"We have had a long history of collaboration with local businesses, big and small," says Joe Sliker, Renovus' President & CEO. "We approached Dan several years ago. His company's commitment to protecting the Tompkins County environment and running a responsible business made this project possible."

Construction on the system began in February 2017 and was completed in early April. The 200kW system consists of 666 American-made solar panels, secured to the roof by Renovus' experienced commercial installation team.

The project was financed by M&T Bank in Ithaca, NY and will offset more than 25% of Ithaca Beer's electrical needs.

"Using solar power falls in line with our core beliefs as a company," says Ithaca Beer's President, Dan Mitchell. "We always strive to be more sustainable, growing food for our Taproom and using local products whenever possible. These are things we believe in."

With this 200kW array, Ithaca Beer will be able to save tens of thousands of dollars in yearly electrical expenses all while offsetting carbon emissions that would equal more than 250,000 pounds of coal being burned every year.

Ithaca Beer and Renovus celebrated the interconnection of the system on May 11th at the annual Lawnch Party. More than 400 guests attended the event and sampled a special release beer to commemorate the powering on of this solar array.

To learn more about the Ithaca Beer array, head to renovussolar.com/renovus-solar-clients/customer-stories/ithaca-beer-company, or call Renovus Solar at 607 277 1777x129.

You can also check out the new solar installation from the lawn of the Ithaca Beer Patio and Beer Garden, located at 122 Ithaca Beer Dr, Ithaca, NY Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9 pm.

