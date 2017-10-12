Remembering Dr. Michel Salgues

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Michel Salgues who was Roederer Estate's winemaker for 19 years. Michel was a friend of tremendous intellect, wit, and sense of humor. He was a consummate researcher who was instrumental in the pioneering ambitions of Roederer Estate. He will be missed.
