Remembering Dr. Michel Salgues

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Michel Salgues who was Roederer Estate's winemaker for 19 years. Michel was a friend of tremendous intellect, wit, and sense of humor. He was a consummate researcher who was instrumental in the pioneering ambitions of Roederer Estate. He will be missed.

Gregory Balogh

President

Roederer Estate

