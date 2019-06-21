Remedy Organics, the Leading Producer of Incredibly Delicious Plant-Based, Protein-Packed and Superfood Charged Beverages, Launches Golden Mind

An Innovative Beverage Focused On Cognitive Health



NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Organics, the leading producer of incredibly delicious and functional wellness beverages, announces the launch of Golden Mind. This newest flavor nourishes the body with DHA Omega-3 derived from sustainably sourced microalgae. Most Americans are multitasking and are challenged by the need to stay focused and energized in a fast-paced, overstimulated society. As there is a growing concern in mental decline, interest and demand have grown for products and ingredients that will keep our minds sharp.

"Good health starts with mindful nutrition, and when creating Golden Mind, I carefully selected the highest quality certified organic ingredients that work together synergistically with a focus on cognitive health," says Remedy Organics Founder and Holistic Nutritionist, Cindy Kasindorf. "Golden Mind is a ready-to-drink beverage which delivers daily nutrition with functional benefits to fuel the day without compromising on incredible taste. I have always believed that healthy eating can and should taste great."

Golden Mind is made with certified organic and wholesome ingredients to create an innovative take on the ancient ayurvedic Turmeric Golden Milk. This nutrient-dense formulation includes DHA Omega-3, MCT Oil, Adaptogenic Herbs and a 90% Curcumin which delivers a powerhouse of benefits. Studies have shown that DHA Omega-3 is a valuable nutrient that may support brain, heart and eye health.

Remedy Organics recently announced that the brand has rolled out their line of plant-based, protein-packed and superfood charged beverages to leading retailers across the United States including Whole Foods, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Wegmans, HEB, Gelson's, Erewhon, and CVS. Cindy is thrilled to bring delicious functional nutrition to consumers in both the natural and mainstream channels. She loves the passionate stories consumers share with her about how great the drinks make them feel and the delicious taste. Remedy Organics has also won numerous industry awards including most recently the 2019 Mindful Award.

The Remedy Story

Remedy Organics was founded by Cindy Kasindorf, a holistic nutritionist, who set out to create incredibly delicious ready-to-drink beverages that are plant-based, protein-packed and superfood charged. Cindy is inspired by the principles of "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food" introduced by Hippocrates. Remedy Organics powers you from within and fuels your day with nutrition that your body craves. Crafted with a lot of passion and integrity, Remedy Organics delivers functional wellness and aims to unleash your body's natural potential to live each day to its fullest. Remedy Organics makes it simple for everyone to give themselves the gift of health and mindful nutrition.

For more information, visit www.remedyorganics.com and Instagram @remedyorganics

