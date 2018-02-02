Relax - It's Just the First Canned Hazy IPA Released From Offshoot Beer Co. Outside of the Brewery EVER

PLACENTIA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Relax - it's just a hazy IPA. But not just any IPA. This is the first year-round release from Offshoot Beer Co.

Starting this February, fresh 4-packs of Relax [it's just a hazy IPA]™ will be rolling off the canning line and into craft beer stores throughout Southern California, Northern California, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. For the first time ever, cans from Offshoot Beer Co. will be available beyond the brewery.

Relax [it's just a hazy IPA] embraces the new way to enjoy IPA - unfiltered, fresh and full of hop flavor and aromatics ... without the bitterness to stand in the way of kicking back with a juicy beer. It features a combination of Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and Amarillo hops, imparting fruity, tropical and citrusy notes to complement the round, soft mouthfeel of a hazy IPA.

"Offshoot Beer Co. has allowed us to branch off in new directions, continue our passion for experimentation and explore the art of developing hop-forward beers," said Patrick Rue, founder of The Bruery and its hoppy offshoot, and one of just 16 individuals to earn the title of Master Cicerone®. "Now such a pursuit will be within arm's reach for fans of independent craft beer from coast to coast looking to relax with a fresh can of hazy IPA any day of the week."

Experimental and barrel-aged beers from The Bruery and sour and wild ales from Bruery Terreux are distributed in nearly 30 states. Relax [it's just a hazy IPA] will cover a much smaller footprint to ensure cans are shipped cold and arrive in peak condition at fine purveyors of craft beer in select markets.

Since the launch of Offshoot Beer Co. in April 2017, cans have been sold directly from the brewery and exclusively to members on its Interest List. The most exclusive members, those in the company's Reserve Society and Hoarders Society, enjoy an ongoing discount and priority access to every can release from Offshoot Beer Co. To date, Offshoot Beer Co. has canned 20 different limited release hoppy beers - including hazy IPAs, double IPAs, triple IPAs and a cream IPA with fruit. One of the brewery's first releases, Fashionably Late, was named the #2 IPA in America by Draft Magazine in 2017.

"After nearly a year of developing special releases, we couldn't be more excited to dial in a fresh new beer that's available year-round to even more fans," added Rue. "If you've been wondering what it would taste like if The Bruery made a hazy IPA, this is it. You won't find a more approachable and accessible 4-pack on the market."

BEER DETAILS

Hops: Citra, Centennial, Simcoe, Amarillo

Malts: 2-row, oats

Yeast: London III

ABV: 6.8%

Availability: year-round (4-packs of 16-oz. cans and draft) in select markets

FIND FRESH BEER

Looking for fresh 4-packs of Relax [it's just a hazy IPA]? Use the Beer Locator to find beers from The Bruery, Bruery Terreux and Offshoot Beer Co. Cans of this latest release will premiere at the Tasting Rooms at The Bruery and Bruery Terreux on Friday, Feb. 2. It will also be offered to List members via offshootbeer.com for shipping within California through Feb. 4. Relax [it's just a hazy IPA] will begin its voyage to Northern California, Southern California and Washington, D.C., markets the week of Feb. 5.

Join the Offshoot Beer Co. Interest List for additional information and access to the brewery's limited release beers. New limited release beers from Offshoot Beer Co. will continue to be released monthly via offshootbeer.com to List members, and available to pick up in California and Washington, D.C., or ship within California.

Find @OffshootBeerCo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE BRUERY®, BRUERY TERREUX® and OFFSHOOT™ BEER CO.

The Bruery was founded in 2008 by Patrick Rue, now a Master Cicerone®, after he found homebrewing to be of greater interest than law school. Innovation has driven The Bruery to create one-of-a-kind barrel-aged, sour and experimental beers since its inception. In 2015, The Bruery moved its sour beer production to the Bruery Terreux co-brand in Anaheim, California, while The Bruery continues to craft non-sour and spirit barrel-aged beers at its original site in Placentia, California. Bottles and draft from The Bruery and Bruery Terreux are distributed in nearly 30 states, including Washington, D.C. In 2017, Offshoot Beer Co. was born, specializing in hoppy beers packaged in 16-oz. cans, released in limited supply directly from the brewery for fresh enjoyment. Fresh cans of Relax [it's just a hazy IPA] can be found in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

The Bruery offers three different tiers of Society memberships, each with their own level of access to limited release beers, discounts on purchases, in-store perks and access to Society-exclusive events and merchandise. Additional information is available at thebruerystore.com/membership.

Media assets are available at offshootbeer.com/assets. Please contact Joel Kennedy if you have any questions or requests.

