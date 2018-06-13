A Refreshing Return: Maui Wowi Brings Back a Summer Favorite

Coffee and Smoothie Franchise Celebrates the Return of Summer with Midnight Kona Coffee for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The sun is out and the temperature is climbing, which means summer is just around the corner. Maui Wowi® (www.MauiWowi.com) is ready to welcome back its signature summer coffee. Back by popular demand, Midnight Kona coffee returns to participating locations and events June 13, 2018 for a limited time.

Maui Wowi, an international franchise specializing in Hawaiian coffees and fruit smoothies, has a unique approach to summer brew. While other coffee retailers tend to go lighter as the season changes, Maui Wowi provides something special for those loyal to the dark side all year round. Midnight Kona, a perfect combination of Costa Rican and Kona coffee beans, falls on the darker end of the coffee spectrum.

"Being able to offer our customers unique summer drinks they won't find anywhere else is what inspired our dark summer brew," said Mike Weinberger, Brand President of Maui Wowi Hawaiian. "Our dark roast presents a rich, heavy body, countered with subtle hints of coriander and cinnamon that reflects the bold Hawaiian personality of Midnight Kona."

This summer Maui Wowi can be found at many outdoor events such as festivals, farmer's markets, swim and soccer meets, and event and entertainment venues nationwide. To order your own bag of Midnight Kona or to locate a Maui Wowi near you, please visit www.MauiWowi.com.

About Maui Wowi

Since 1983, Maui Wowi® has embraced the Hawaiian culture and has been serving paradise in a cup since the day it began, 35 years ago. From event carts, mall kiosks and stand-alone retail locations, Maui Wowi offers premium smoothies, as well as gourmet Hawaiian coffees and espresso beverages. The company maintains strong community involvement through fundraising efforts by its franchisees, in addition to Team Karma; an initiative that promotes corporate responsibility and giving back to the community. The brand has more than 450 operating units and an online store. In November 2015, Maui Wowi was acquired by Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 27 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

