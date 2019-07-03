Refresh Your Summer With The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Lightened Cold Brew Teas

International Coffee and Tea Pioneer Introduces Blood Orange and Mixed Berry Cold Brew Teas



LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ®, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, announced today the introduction of two new beverages to its summer menu: Lightened Mixed Berry Cold Brew Tea and Lightened Blood Orange Cold Brew Tea.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, the first global retailer to introduce cold brewed teas, is giving their guests an all-new light and refreshing drink to help stay cool this summer. The new cold brewed teas feature The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Scottish Breakfast black tea, which is steeped cold for five hours.

Lightened Mixed Berry Cold Brew Tea: Brisk cold brewed tea mixed with real raspberries and blueberries to create a refreshing summer iced tea with a light, fruity touch.

Lightened Blood Orange Cold Brew Tea: Cold brewed tea steeped and combined with real blood orange and mango flavors for a delightfully refreshing beverage with a tropical twist.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers two new crisp and refreshing fruit-infused options this summer," said Nurit Raich, senior director of product innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "Bursting with flavor, not calories, our Lightened Cold Brew Iced Teas are the ideal summer refreshment with just a touch of sweetness."

Both of the new beverages will be available through August 27 at participating locations. For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com .

