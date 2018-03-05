Reed's Inc. to Unveil New Virgil's Zero at Natural Products Expo West

Visit Booth #748 (Hall A) for Samples

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reed's Inc., makers of natural, handcrafted Virgil's Root Beer and Reed's Ginger Beer, will unveil their new Virgil's Zero Sugar product line at the Natural Products Expo West at the Anaheim Convention Center, March 9th-11th.

The Virgil's Zero Sugar line will launch in April starting in 12oz cans and will include 6 flavors: Root Beer, Black Cherry, Vanilla Cream, Cola, Lemon Lime and Orange. The cans will feature a newly refreshed and vibrant package design. After 18 months of development, the company has perfected a proprietary blend of natural sweeteners that deliver great, full sugar taste with zero sugar, calories or carbs. The tagline for the launch is "Believe the Unbelievable" and describes the breakthrough the company is confident it has achieved.

"We have developed something very special with our new Zero Sugar line. Delivering great bold taste with zero sugar and calories and doing that naturally has not been done to date. The tagline sums it up well and the best way to get people to believe is to come by our booth and sample the line themselves, tasting is believing," commented Val Stalowir, CEO of Reed's Inc.

During Expo West, stop by booth #748 in Hall A to sample Virgil's Zero Sugar, as well as The Ultimate American Mule, the perfect combination of two American handcrafted products, Tito's Vodka and Reed's Stronger Ginger Beer, the company's strongest ginger beer powered by fresh, organic ginger that is the secret to creating the Ultimate Mule.

To schedule an interview with Val Stalowir, CEO of Reed's Inc., at the Natural Products Expo West, contact John Rarrick at jrarrick@bhscglobal.com or 845.480.4262. To learn more about Reed's portfolio of natural, handcrafted beverages, visit www.reedsinc.com.

About Reed's Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed's has sold over 500 million bottles of its category leading natural, handcrafted beverages. Reed's is America's #1 selling Ginger Beer brand and has been the leader and innovator in the ginger beer category for decades. Virgil's is America's #1 selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's Inc. portfolio is sold in over 30,000 retail doors across the natural, specialty, grocery, drug, club and mass channels nationwide. Reed's Ginger Beers are unique to the category because of the proprietary process of hand brewing its award-winning products using fresh organic ginger combined with natural spices and fruit juices. Reed's Ginger Beers come in three levels of increasing ginger intensity that deliver a delicious and powerful ginger bite and burn that only comes from fresh ginger root. The Company uses this same handcrafted approach and dedication to the highest quality ingredients in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reeds-inc-to-unveil-new-virgils-zero-at-natural-products-expo-west-300608105.html

SOURCE Reed's, Inc.