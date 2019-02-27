Reed's Expands Craft Beverage Offering With New Ways To Reap The Benefits Of Real Ginger -- From Zero Sugar And Ready To Drink Mules To Ginger Beer With Hemp And Daily Ginger Shots

Reed's will offer first tastes of its innovations at Natural Products Expo West



NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With health conscious consumers looking not just to food, but to beverages to deliver functional benefits, Reed's, Inc. (NYSE American: REED), is pouring it on, debuting several new innovations in its leading Reed's Ginger Beer portfolio at Natural Products Expo West 2019, March 5-9 in Anaheim, CA. Show-goers will be able to get a first look at Reed's vibrant package redesign and get first-tastes of Reed's new Zero Sugar craft ginger beer line, Reed's Ready to Drink Mules, Reed's Wellness Ginger Beers with Hemp Extract and Reed's Daily Ginger Shots, all of which are packed with real, fresh ginger, known around the world for its health benefits and stimulating properties.

"Consumers are increasingly mindful about their beverage choices – they want better for you ingredients like the real ginger root that's always been at the 'root' of Reed's Ginger Beers, delivering great bold taste and the wellness benefits of ginger," said Val Stalowir, CEO of Reed's Inc. "From our classic ginger beer in three levels of ginger strength (Original, Extra and Strongest) to our newest introductions, including our zero sugar, zero calorie drinks, we've got something for all consumers to enjoy and help them add more healthy ginger into their lives."

For centuries, ginger has been recognized as a powerful superfood with documented digestive, anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting benefits. For the past 30 years, it has been Reed's mission to deliver great-tasting products with a simple formula that uses all-natural ingredients: fresh ginger root (and lots of it!), sparkling water, pineapple juice, lemon juice, honey, cane sugar and spices.

Ginger Real vs. Ginger Ale

By contrast, recent reports have brought to light that most ginger ale sodas contain no significant amounts of real ginger. "Consumers who want real ginger, should reach past ginger ale and reach for Reed's – it's that simple," said Stalowir. "We want to become the ginger beverage of choice for the next generation."

New Reed's all-natural, handcrafted beverages for 2019 include:

Reed's Zero Sugar Ginger Beer – Your favorite Reed's Jamaican-style recipe packed with real, delicious ginger but now available in an all-natural sugar-free format. Offered in both 12 oz. bottles and, new for this year, 12 oz. and 16 oz. cans. Varieties include Original, Extra (100% more ginger than Original), and Strongest (200% more ginger than Original).

Reed's Ready to Drink Mule – With the new Ready to Drink Mule, Reed's boldly enters the fast-growing, healthier Flavored Malt Beverage segment of the alcohol beverage industry. Reed's all natural, hand-crafted ginger beers are the main ingredient to making the ultimate Mule cocktail, which is now among the fastest growing on-premise cocktails and is counted in the top 5 most popular cocktails overall. As the leader in all things "Mule", Reed's new Ready-to-Drink Mule, available in Classic and Zero Sugar 12 oz. cans, is perfect for those looking for the delicious taste of a Reed's Ginger Mule in an easy-to-drink format to enjoy anytime and anywhere.

Reed's Wellness Ginger Beer with Hemp Extract – With growing consumer interest for CBD/hemp extract food and beverage products, the Reed's Wellness Ginger Beer is a powerful wellness drink that combines stimulating fresh ginger with broad spectrum hemp functionality. Available in Original and Zero Sugar 10 oz. slim cans, the products use proprietary Nano performance that allows for greater bioavailability, 6X faster time-to-effect and 6X more absorption than standard hemp extracts.

Reed's Ginger Wellness Shots – Reed's new all-natural Ginger Shots are the fastest and easiest way for people to get their daily dose of great tasting, 2000mg of powerful fresh ginger and B Vitamins. Available in Original and Energy, the 2.5 oz. bottles are shelf stable and easy to enjoy on the go. The Energy offering combines 2000mg of fresh ginger with 120mg of natural caffeine from tea for the perfect "clean" energy boost.

Reed's Inc. will be sampling these beverage items with sister brand Virgil's Craft Soda at the Natural Products Expo West 2019 in Anaheim, CA at Booth #477 in Hall A. Virgil's fast growing Zero Sugar line includes Root Beer, Cola, Black Cherry, Vanilla Cream, Orange and Lemon Lime and the booth will feature head to head taste tests versus its largest all-natural competitors.

About Reed's, Inc.:

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's best-selling Ginger Beer brand and has been the leader and innovator in the ginger beer category for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's Inc. portfolio is sold in over 30,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's Ginger Beers are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The Company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas.

