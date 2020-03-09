Reddi-wip® Offers $15,000 for the Chance to Become a Barista for a Day

One chosen "Reddi-wip Everyday Barista" will serve coffee throughout New York City

CHICAGO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the morning after Daylight Saving Time and let's face it – we all need some motivation when jumping back into the work week, especially on Mondays. That's why Reddi-wip is announcing its first-ever search for the Reddi-wip Everyday Barista who will be awarded $15,000* to perform one simple duty – showcase Reddi-wip's new Barista Series of products by swooshing them into the coffee cups of New Yorkers on a TBD date within the next year (subject to change).

Reddi-wip is on a mission to give New Yorkers a morning that's a whole lot sweeter and energetic by delivering the coffee shop experience, without any of the coffee shop lines. No real barista training or experience is required. The winning Reddi-wip Everyday Barista just needs to whip up café-inspired, barista-style coffee drinks with the help of Reddi-wip Sweet Foam Coffee Topper and Nitro Coffee Creamer.

What does it take to be the Reddi-wip Everyday Barista? Reddi-wip is seeking someone who:

Loves waking up in the morning

Has boundless energy, like jogging through the streets at the crack of dawn kind of energy

Can shake a can of creamy goodness, turn it upside down and spray. Seriously, the Barista Series is that easy to use yet transforms the coffee experience

Entrants must visit contest.reddiwip.com through 3/22/20 to check out the full details and submit a video of up to one minute in length telling us why they want to become the Reddi-wip Everyday Barista.*

The Reddi-wip Barista Series Nitro Creamer and Sweet Foam were launched in the summer of 2019 and bring the coffee shop experience home. Nitro Creamer can be used in place of a traditional coffee creamer. It delivers sweetness and cream and infuses coffee with a rich, velvety texture that takes coffee to a new level. The versatile creamer can be used in both cold and hot coffee beverages as well as non-coffee beverages like root beer or orange soda for a beverage float.

Reddi-wip Sweet Foam can be used along with Nitro Creamer or other traditional coffee creamers. Sweet Foam adds a slightly sweet, finishing touch but the foam settles on top of the beverage as opposed to dispersing throughout like Nitro Creamer or other creamers. When used in conjunction with another creamer, Sweet Foam creates an even sweeter coffee experience, making it perfect for lattes, caramel macchiatos and more.

To enter, visit contest.reddiwip.com. For more information about Reddi-wip Barista Series, visit https://www.reddiwip.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chance of winning. Void where prohibited. The Reddi-wip Barista Series Contest is sponsored by Conagra Brands, Inc. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 21 & older. Begins 11 a.m. ET on 3/09/20 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 3/22/20. For official rules, visit contest.reddiwip.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

