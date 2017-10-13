Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Hosts Annual Tip-A-Cop® Fundraiser to Benefit Special Olympics

Law Enforcement Members to Wait Tables at Participating Red Robin Restaurants

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews restaurants will go blue as law enforcement members "serve" guests in a different way to support Special Olympics programs in their local communities. Red Robin's 12th annual Tip-A-Cop® event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19 (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 21 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) at more than 390 restaurants in 40 states and British Columbia, Canada. Law enforcement members will volunteer their time as servers alongside Red Robin's wait staff to raise funds for local Special Olympics Programs in their communities. Individual Tip-A-Cop event dates and times vary by Red Robin restaurant location and all donations will benefit Special Olympics.

"For 12 years, Red Robin has partnered with Special Olympics and we are proud to have raised more than $4.8 million through the Tip-A-Cop program," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin's senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "This program brings communities together at our restaurants in support of Special Olympics' mission and we look forward to our funds continuing to support their year-round sports, training and athletic competitions in communities across the U.S."

Tip-A-Cop is part of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) campaign in support of Special Olympics. LETR is supported by more than 100,000 law enforcement members worldwide who help raise money and public awareness for Special Olympics. As the largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics, LETR funds raised go directly to local programs in states or countries where the funds are generated.

"The law enforcement community and Special Olympics have a long-standing and significant relationship," said Robert Woolsey, Las Vegas Municipal Court Marshal Lieutenant. "For the last 12 years, our law enforcement community has worked with Red Robin to host Tip-A-Cop to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics and their mission of inclusion. The annual event is the largest grass-root fundraiser for Special Olympics as result of the support from each community, along with participation of law enforcement, Red Robin and The Coca-Cola Company."

For a complete list of upcoming Tip-A-Cop events at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews restaurants, please visit www.redrobin.com/specialolympics. To learn more about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews or to find a restaurant location near you, please visit www.redrobin.com.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority™, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they're a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails, earning the restaurant a VIBE Vista Award for Best Beer Program in a Multi-Unit Chain Restaurant. It's now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are 570 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics

The LETR was founded 36 years ago by Wichita Police Chief Richard LaMunyon when five law enforcement officers carried the torch for the Special Olympics Kansas Summer Games in Wichita. The LETR has since evolved to a volunteer partnership with Special Olympics to champion acceptance and inclusion. It has become a worldwide community of law enforcement members rallying to support Special Olympics, the impetus for millions of new friendships around the world, and a series of events including Torch Runs, Polar Plunge fundraisers, and Tip-A-Cop® events. The LETR is the largest grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics with more than 100,000 law enforcement participants around the world. It was announced at the 2016 LETR conference that the LETR has raised a cumulative sum of over 600 million dollars since its inception in 1981 and more than $56 million in 2016 for Special Olympics athletes. Visit www.letr.org for more information and engage with us on: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is a global movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports, every day around the world. We empower people with intellectual disabilities to become accepted and valued members of their communities, which leads to a more respectful and inclusive society for all. Using sports as the catalyst and programming around health and education, Special Olympics is fighting inactivity, injustice and intolerance. Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 5.7 million athletes and Unified partners in 172 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 108,000 games and competitions throughout the year. Special Olympics is supported by individuals, foundations and partners. Click here for a full list of partners. Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and our blog on Medium.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-robin-gourmet-burgers-and-brews-hosts-annual-tip-a-cop-fundraiser-to-benefit-special-olympics-300536436.html

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.