Red Lobster® Welcomes Summer With Cedar-Plank Seafood Event

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® is introducing its Cedar-Plank Seafood event, a new, limited-time offering featuring a variety of new seafood combinations prepared with flavors inspired by summer. Guests can choose from a line-up of five seasonal entrées, including three new cedar-plank seafood dishes and two classic favorites.

The Cedar-Plank Seafood menu includes:

NEW! Cedar-Plank Lobster and Shrimp: Jumbo shrimp and petite Maine lobster tails with garlic and Red Lobster's signature Chesapeake seasoning, roasted on a cedar-plank with smoked sausage. Served with fresh seasoned corn and potato wedges.

NEW! Cedar-Plank Colossal Shrimp and Salmon: Colossal shrimp* roasted on a cedar-plank and paired with wood-grilled salmon, served with an orange beurre blanc. Served with choice of two sides.

NEW! Cedar-Plank Surf and Turf: Colossal shrimp* roasted on a cedar-plank and paired with a wood-grilled Sirloin steak, served with an orange beurre blanc. Served with choice of two sides.

Bar Harbor Lobster Bake: Petite Maine lobster tails, split and roasted, with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels and fresh tomatoes. Served over linguini in a garlic and white wine broth.

Salmon New Orleans: Fresh Atlantic Salmon, blackened and topped with shrimp tossed in a Cajun butter sauce. Garnished with tomato-cilantro relish. Served with choice of two sides.

"We are excited to be featuring seafood cooked on a cedar plank because it adds a rich, smoky flavor while keeping the seafood tender and delicious," said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. "The perfect addition to the upcoming summer season, we've also paired our seafood with bright fresh flavors, like our orange beurre blanc and fresh tomato-cilantro relish."

During this event, Red Lobster is offering a specialty cocktail to complement guests' meals. The NEW! Jack & Coke® 'O Nut is a tropical twist on a classic favorite, featuring a frozen blend of Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey, blue curacao, piña colada mix and Coke®.

*Available while supplies last.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

