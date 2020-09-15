Red Lobster® and PepsiCo Kick Off New Relationship with the DEW® Garita - the First Official MTN DEW® Cocktail

Catch the perfect companion to Cheddar Bay Biscuits® alongside a new beverage line-up featuring a wide range of PepsiCo products at Red Lobster restaurants starting this fall

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) are teaming up to create exciting new ways to enjoy great seafood along with the great taste and variety of PepsiCo products. The duo will leverage their iconic food and beverage brands to create a variety of craveable new menu items, starting with the DEW® Garita, the first official MTN DEW® cocktail.

The DEW Garita pairs perfectly with Red Lobster's iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits®. Made using a top-secret recipe, the refreshingly fun cocktail will begin rolling out to select Red Lobster restaurants in September and will be available nationwide by the end of 2020. The Red Lobster and PepsiCo innovation teams are also working together to leverage iconic PepsiCo brands across the Frito-Lay and Quaker range of products to co-create tasty menu items.

"Red Lobster is thrilled to work with PepsiCo, not only because it has a great portfolio of brands, but specifically because of the food and beverage innovation possibilities," said Nelson Griffin, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Red Lobster. "The DEW Garita is the first delicious taste of the types of inspired menu items to come."

Red Lobster guests also will be able to enjoy a broad range of beverages from PepsiCo including PEPSI®, MTN DEW and STUBBORN® craft soda, as well as bubly™ sparkling water, LIFEWTR®, TROPICANA® and non-carbonated options like lemonade and agua fresca.

"Red Lobster and PepsiCo both understand how much food and beverages enhance memorable moments, from casual gatherings with friends to milestone celebrations," said Hugh Roth, Chief Customer Officer, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "With both of our brands on deck to wow guests, we can't wait to dream up more phenomenal flavor pairings together to bring some very special offerings and experiences to the table."

Red Lobster and PepsiCo also share a common passion for sustainability, aiming to create a more environmentally-friendly experience for guests. Both companies are partners with The Ocean Conservancy and The Trash Free Seas Alliance. The relationship will leverage the goals of both companies to incorporate more sustainable packaging and distribution techniques in the future.

Fans can follow @RedLobster and @PepsiCo to stay tuned for news around the budding relationship and upcoming offers, including when the DEW Garita will be available at a restaurant near you.

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

ABOUT MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, and new MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

RED LOBSTER SEAFOOD CO.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

