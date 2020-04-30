Red Diamond® Coffee & Tea Helps Fuel Birmingham Heroes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Diamond® Coffee & Tea announces its ongoing support of Birmingham-area first responders and those caring for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Birmingham-based Red Diamond has contributed more than 2,700 bottles to date of their popular Fitz™ Cold Brew Coffee and Fortify™ Cold Brew Tea to Brookwood Baptist Hospital, Grandview Medical Center, The Great Grocery Giveback, Mountain Brook Fire Department, St. Vincent's Birmingham Hospital, and the YMCA of Greater Birmingham.

Red Diamond is continuously looking for opportunities to give back to the community. Their partnership with Fit Five Meals, a healthy prepared-meal company in Birmingham, through Frontline Heroes enables them to deliver beverages and meals to area hospital employees and local organizations. Red Diamond is working with Birmingham-area YMCA locations to supply beverages for staff as they provide emergency childcare to families with parents working the frontlines in the healthcare field. In addition, Red Diamond is sponsoring The Great Grocery Giveback, which provides a full week's worth of groceries to those who have been furloughed or laid off as a result of COVID-19.

"As this situation continues to evolve, we're all humbled by the heroic acts carried out by our local healthcare workers every day," said Emily Wood Bowron, assistant vice president of strategic marketing. "As a family owned, Birmingham-based company, we're grateful to be part of this effort to support our first responders and groups like the YMCA who work tirelessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic to protect our community."

Red Diamond is committed to continuing their support of these local organizations while help is needed.

Visit http://reddiamond.com/ for more information on Red Diamond Coffee & Tea products.

About Red Diamond

At Red Diamond, perfection is our craft, real coffee and tea – our creed. It drives everything we do. Our family has painstakingly sourced and crafted the finest blends of coffee and tea for five generations. From one generation to the next, from field to final sip, we take the extra care you deserve. No shortcuts. No compromises. Just real, fresh coffee and tea. Guaranteed. Visit www.reddiamond.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-diamond-coffee--tea-helps-fuel-birmingham-heroes-301050304.html

SOURCE Red Diamond Coffee & Tea