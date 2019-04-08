Red Bull BC One Announces All Star Tour 2019

THE RED BULL BC ONE ALL STAR TOUR WILL STOP IN NINE CITIES INCLUDING: SAN JOSE, FRESNO, BOSTON, CHICAGO, AND MILWAUKEE WITH RED BULL BC ONE CYPHERS COINCIDING ALONGSIDE THE ALL STAR TOUR TAKING PLACE IN LOS ANGELES, ORLANDO, PHILADELPHIA, AND HOUSTONRED BULL BC ONE ALL STAR TOUR WILL END WITH THE NATIONAL FINALS IN HOUSTON AT THE RED BULL BC ONE CAMP MAY 17TH-19TH, 2019THE SIXTEENTH ANNUAL RED BULL BC ONE WORLD FINALS WILL TAKE PLACE THIS YEAR IN MUMBAI, INDIA ON NOVEMBER 9TH, 2019



LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering its sixteenth year, the world-renowned breaking competition, Red Bull BC One, is pleased to announce the full schedule of programming for the upcoming Red Bull BC One All Star Tour. Spanning a full month of events the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour shines a light on the innovative street dance community that is flourishing throughout the nation. The multi-city tour includes competitions, electrifying workshops, and exhibition battles showcasing and celebrating the best in breaking talent across the US.

Kicking off in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 25th, the Red Bull BC All Star One Tour provides a platform for the dance community to unite and celebrate. Breakers of all levels are encouraged to come out and partake in competitions that are sure to be unforgettable. Fans of every level can find events taking place in their cities via the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour website .

Additional Red Bull BC One All Star Tour stops include San Jose, Fresno, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Houston, with select cities acting as host to competitive Cyphers and educational workshops.

The final stop of the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour will take place in Houston at Red Bull BC One Camp commencing with events on Friday, May 17th and concluding with the National B-Boy Championships and All Star Exhibition Battle on Sunday, May 19th.

Throughout the Red Bull BC One Camp in Houston three events will be available for breaking fans to tune into Red Bull BC One YouTube and Facebook channels as the drama unfolds live. On Saturday, May 18th at 8PM CST the Red Bull BC One National B-Girl Championships will be livestreamed, with the Red Bull BC One B-Boy National Championships following on

Sunday, May 19th at 7 PM CST. Immediately following the B-Boy final on Sunday, May 19th an exclusive All Star Exhibition Battle will also be available via the Red Bull BC One Channels starting at 10:30 PM CST.

Winners of the Red Bull BC One B-Girl and B-Boy National Finals will go onto to compete in the sixteenth annual Red Bull BC One World Finals in Mumbai, India on November 9th. Be sure to mark your calendars to tune-in to the Red Bull BC One World Finals which will be available via a livestream on Red Bull BC One Channels.

For more information about individual Cyphers, Exhibitions, Workshops and tickets check out the Red Bull BC One All Star website .

RED BULL BC ONE ALL STAR TOUR SCHEDULE:

Red Bull BC One Cyphers will coincide with the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour, with four stops in key markets including 4/27 - Los Angeles, CA, 5/4 - Orlando, FL, 5/11 - Philadelphia, PA, concluding with the B-Boy and B-Girl Red Bull BC One National Finals on 5/18 and 5/19 in Houston, TX. Cyphers in Los Angeles, Orlando and Philadelphia will host the region's most talented dancers, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their winning moves to advance to the National Finals in Houston where one only one dancer will be named the Red Bull BC One National B- Girl Champion and National B-Boy Champion.

In addition to the cyphers, workshops, and discussions distinguished All Star competitors will join the BC One All Star Tour as judges and mentors. The breaking community, as well as dance enthusiasts, will get a chance to learn from and dance with Red Bull legacy talent including: Menno (Netherlands), Hong 10 (South Korea), Victor (USA), Neguin (Brazil), Ami (Japan) as well as icons Crazy Legs (USA / Puerto Rico), Ronnie (USA) and RoxRite (USA). From addressing social impact to career opportunities, the stops along the All Star Tour are as much for celebrating breaking, as they are for providing an opportunity for education bringing together past and future generations of breakers.

"I've been a part of the Red Bull Family for more than 10 years now. Throughout this time, it's been an amazing journey and a great experience to see how much Red Bull BC One has grown. I competed at the very first BC One World Final back in 2004 and haven't missed a year yet," said Ronnie Abaldonado, a Red Bull BC One All Star and Athlete. "Every year, from competing to judging, and now co-hosting, I've witnessed so many historical moments where legends were born. Through all their dedication, Red Bull has built this platform for these world-class B-Boys and B-Girls to showcase their passion through breaking!"

The art of breaking was cultivated and inspired by the growing hip-hop culture on the streets of New York City in the 1970s. Since then, breaking has become a cultural movement that spans communities and engages new breakers every day across the globe. Throughout the years, key figures of the breaking scene have become influential names in pop culture and hip-hop including, Red Bull BC One All Star, Richard 'Crazy Legs' Colon. 'Crazy Legs' daily efforts to showcase breaking as a means of self-expression has also allowed him to help other communities including his recent relief efforts in Puerto Rico, and around the world.

ABOUT RED BULL BC ONE ALL STAR TOUR:

The Red Bull BC One All Star Tour 2019 in the US will be a multi-city tour featuring Red Bull's top dance talent, including Red Bull BC One All Star competitors Menno (Netherlands), Hong 10 (South Korea), Victor (USA), Neguin (Brazil), Ami (Japan) as well as icons Crazy Legs (USA / Puerto Rico), Ronnie (USA) and RoxRite (USA). The Red Bull BC One All Star Tour will stop in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia and Houston and will include b-girl and b-boy cyphers, workshops and exhibition battles.

ABOUT RED BULL BC ONE CAMP IN HOUSTON:

Kicking off on Friday, May 17th – Sunday, May 19th, The Red Bull BC One Camp will take place in Houston and include three days of workshops, panels, competitions, and parties celebrating the breaking community. One of the highlights of the weekend will be two Red Bull BC One Cyphers which will mark the end of the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour through the US and crown one B-Girl and one B-Boy the US Champions to advance to the Red Bull BC One World Finals in Mumbai, India on November 9th. Unfolding over two days of anticipated competition, with the B-Girls up first on Saturday, May 18th, 16 of the top competitors will battle, but only one will be named the champion. The following day, Sunday, May 19th, 16 of the top B-Boys will take center stage for their chance in the spotlight. Be sure to catch all of the action as both Cyphers will be live streamed across Red Bull BC One YouTube and Facebook channels.

ABOUT RED BULL BC ONE CYPHERS:

The 2019 Red Bull BC One All Star Tour will include four Red Bull BC One Cyphers with the first battle kicking off in Los Angeles on April 27th. Additional city stops with competitions will take place in Orlando, FL on May 3rd, and Philadelphia, PA on May 11th. At each Cypher, a dancer will advance for the chance to compete in the final Cypher tour stop taking place in Houston, TX on May 19th. The dancer who wins the Red Bull BC One National Final in Houston will advance to the Red Bull BC One World Finals in Mumbai, India on November 9th. Legacy dancers will judge the competitions and additional showcases will be performed by top talent. Interested participants and guests are encouraged to RSVP to attend. For full tour and local event info please visit The Red Bull BC One All Star Tour website .

