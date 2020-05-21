Recipe 21® Launches Hand Sanitizer Line to Help with COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Brand Donates a Portion of Sales to Charity Partnerships

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recipe 21® announced the availability of its hand sanitizer line in direct response to COVID-19 relief efforts and the nationwide supply shortage. Stefani LiDestri, Co-CEO of Recipe 21's parent company LiDestri Food and Drink, revealed that the company adjusted its spirits production at its Lee Road facility to produce hand sanitizer and meet the growing needs of essential businesses, healthcare, first responders and consumers. Orders are now being accepted online at Recipe21.com and being shipped directly to consumers.

Recipe 21 will be donating a portion of the hand sanitizer proceeds to two charitable partnerships: CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees , a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children, who are faced with a health crisis or a natural disaster and are in need of help, including those who have been medically diagnosed with COVID-19, and The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp , a nonprofit that provides a unique healing experience to more than 20,000 seriously ill children and their families annually. Each organization will receive a minimum contribution of $21,000.

"When the country experienced such a significant shortage in hand sanitizer, we knew we needed to pivot our operations to do what we could to help. This was the perfect opportunity for Recipe 21 to make a real difference," said LiDestri. "We are proud that this will be produced locally with our manufacturing teams, who work hard every day to get our products out to the market. Supporting families is a cause close to our hearts at LiDestri, so we are thrilled the sales of our hand sanitizer will benefit two charities also committed to helping families during difficult times."

The hand sanitizer, which is an alcohol-based liquid featuring a World Health Organization (WHO)-approved formula, originally launched on April 21 with curbside pickup at the company's manufacturing facility, but the organization has since pivoted to increase the availability of its product. Recipe 21 is offering consumers two sizes, a pocket-sized 50ml bottle or larger 375ml bottle, for home delivery nationwide.

For those in the Rochester, New York area, the Rochester Red Wings and Palmer's Direct To You Market is also selling Recipe 21 hand sanitizer. For business customers wanting large quantities, please direct inquiries to: sales@lidestrispirits.com.

"The Recipe 21 Brand has such a strong following. We feel responsible to step up and help our community and our retail partners, bartenders and customers," said Ricky Tatar, Director of Sales & Marketing for Recipe 21. "We love our community and our R21 fans. We are proud to work with our great partners to make hand sanitizer available to as many people as we possibly can while benefiting two meaningful charities."

The company will continue to make its popular Recipe 21 value-based spirits line, sales of which have experienced strong growth in recent weeks. Recipe 21 attributes its success to consumers and Upstate New York liquor stores for their ongoing brand support. As a thank you, many of these liquor stores in partnership with Recipe 21 will also be receiving hand sanitizer to help keep employees safe. The company also donated more than 600 gallons of Recipe 21 hand sanitizer directly to Rochester, NY area charities, healthcare facilities and essential businesses.

The Recipe 21 line is a nine-year-old brand that includes Premium Vodka; Orange, Grape and Cherry vodkas; London Dry Gin; Silver Tequila; Blended Whiskey; Cinnamon Whiskey; White Rum; Coconut Rum; Triple Sec; Peach Schnapps; and a Spiced Rum coming this summer.

About CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees

CORE is a 501c3 charitable organization founded in 2004. The organization grants support to food and beverage service employees with children, who are navigating medical diagnosis, injury or accident, death of an immediate family member, or loss of home or business from a natural disaster. Through the support of the CORE Board, leadership team and ambassadors across the country, the nonproﬁt has been able to provide support to food and beverage families during difficult times. CORE has granted assistance to over 650 families across 48 states and has raised upwards of $6 million dollars to date.

To connect with CORE and stay up-to-date on happenings, follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Visit www.coregives.org for more information on CORE.

About The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

Founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides "a different kind of healing" to more than 20,000 seriously ill children and family members annually – all completely free of charge. For many of these children and families, Hole in the Wall provides multiple Camp experiences throughout the year at its facility in Ashford, Connecticut, in more than 40 hospitals and clinics, directly in camper homes and communities, and through other outreach activities across the mid-Atlantic and throughout the Northeast.

About Rochester Red Wings

The Rochester Red Wings are operated by Rochester Community Baseball, Inc. and have been a community-owned professional baseball franchise since 1957. The current franchise has been playing in Rochester since 1899 and is one of only six franchises in the history of North American pro sports to have been playing in the same city and league continuously since the 19th century. Rochester's pro baseball history dates back to 1877.

About Recipe 21

Recipe 21 is a brand produced by the spirits division of LiDestri Food and Drink based in Rochester, New York. The company provides a variety of services including contract manufacturing for high-proof spirits, liqueurs, wine-based products, cream liqueurs, wines and other custom or specialty liquor-based products. Proprietary spirits brands in addition to Recipe 21 include Cask & Crew Rye Whiskey and Nativo Aged Rum.

About LiDestri Food and Drink

LiDestri Food and Drink is a premier private label and contract manufacturer of food, beverages and spirits, supplying over 40 million cases of product each year. LiDestri's core competencies include producing aseptically filled, hot filled, cold filled and retorted products in glass and plastic containers for retail and food service customers. Established more than 40 years ago, LiDestri now operates four SQF, level-3-certified, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Fairport, NY; Rochester, NY; Fresno, CA; and Pennsauken, NJ.

