Rebecca Creek Distillery Partners With Hometown Team San Antonio Spurs For 2017-18 Season

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio's Rebecca Creek Distillery, one of the largest craft distilleries in North America, has partnered with the San Antonio Spurs basketball team for the 2017-18 NBA season. This partnership will focus on putting Rebecca Creek Distillery in front of fans via TV signage, and a "Hometown Highlights" digital campaign that will be viewable across Spurs social media platforms, app, and website.

Rebecca Creek Distillery's collaboration with the San Antonio Spurs marks its second partnership with a major league sports team this year. In April 2017, Rebecca Creek Saloon opened at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers baseball team.

"It's an investment in our community," said Steve Ison, CEO and founder of Rebecca Creek Distillery. "We hope to follow in the footsteps of other major San Antonio community icons, such as H-E-B, USAA and Valero, and build a long-term partnership with this legendary sports franchise."

"We are focused on raising awareness around the Rebecca Creek Distillery brands, both locally and on a national scale," said Matt Appleby, Rebecca Creek Distillery's vice president of national marketing. "The Spurs being from our hometown made them a natural fit, and they do a fantastic job connecting with their fans. We are excited to be a part of it all and look forward to launching our 'Support the Home Team' campaign in the 2017-18 NBA Season."

ABOUT REBECCA CREEK DISTILLERY

Founded in 2009 by Steve Ison, Rebecca Creek Distillery was one of the first legal distilleries in South Texas since Prohibition. It has since grown to become one of the largest craft distilleries in North America, with more than 100,000 cases expected to be sold annually by 2018. Its product lineup includes Rebecca Creek Whiskey, Texas Ranger Whiskey, Enchanted Rock Vodka, and Enchanted Rock Peach Vodka. The Distillery offers free tours on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and its tasting room and gift shop are open-to-the-public for group tastings and private events for up to 500 people. For more information on Rebecca Creek Distillery, call (830) 714-4581 or visit us:

In person, at: 26605 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, TX 78260

On the web: visit www.RebeccaCreekDistillery.com

On Facebook: www.facebook.com/RebeccaCreekDistillery

On Instagram: www.instagram.com/RebeccaCreekWhiskey/

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/rebeccacwhiskey

Media Contact:

Claire Bloxom Armstrong

817-546-8322

cba@pavlovagency.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rebecca-creek-distillery-partners-with-hometown-team-san-antonio-spurs-for-2017-18-season-300528514.html

SOURCE Rebecca Creek Distillery