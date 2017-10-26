Rebecca Creek Distillery Increases National Footprint With Distribution Deals In 20+ States

Plans for new $7.5 million, 20,000-SF distillery moving forward, which will include Texas' first "Outlaw Country Gallery," an indoor-outdoor concert venue, and recording studio

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio-based Rebecca Creek Distillery, one of the largest craft distilleries in North America, is increasing its national footprint with a distribution agreement in-place with Republic National Distributing Company for 20+ U.S. states -- including Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland, Washington D.C., Indiana, and others -- by the end of 2018. Rebecca Creek Distillery's spirits are currently available in Texas, Georgia, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

"It is our goal to make Rebecca Creek a household name, while retaining our commitment to craftsmanship," said Steve Ison, founder and CEO of Rebecca Creek Distillery. "We are lining up our distribution partners and strategically investing our resources to focus on the future, ensure long-term growth, and expand our national footprint."

In addition, Rebecca Creek Distillery is moving forward with plans to build a brand-new, $7.5 million, 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art distillery that will more than quadruple its current production capability, producing 500,000 cases annually. Slated for completion in late 2018, the new distillery will be located in San Antonio and feature:

Texas' first "Outlaw Country Gallery," an art gallery and museum dedicated to the pioneers of the country music industry, complete with both traveling exhibits and permanent, one-of-a-kind, original photographs from GRAMMY Award-winning photographer Jim Marshall, including "Willie Nelson's First Fourth of July Picnic, 1973."

A scalable events center with stage and high-tech sound, lighting and acoustics systems for large indoor-outdoor concerts; and,

A world-class recording studio to host and broadcast Rebecca Creek Radio musicians and to support up-and-coming Texas Country music talent.

"Our primary goal for the new distillery is to increase production, but the secondary goal is to allow visitors to experience and enjoy all that Rebecca Creek has to offer," said Matt Appleby, vice president of national marketing for Rebecca Creek Distillery. "All of our partners and Texas Country music friends are as excited as we are about the project, as it will be a true collaboration with the best musical minds in the world. We will highlight our great state's music history, use cutting-edge technology to merge the past with the present, and provide an experience that can only be found at Rebecca Creek Distillery."

Rebecca Creek Distillery's spirits lineup includes Rebecca Creek Fine Texas Whiskey, Texas Ranger Whiskey, Enchanted Rock Vodka, and Enchanted Rock Peach Vodka. All have received numerous medals and awards, including platinum and gold medals from the SIP Awards International Spirits Competition, double-gold medals in The Fifty Best Spirits Competition, and a rating of 93 points from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

ABOUT REBECCA CREEK DISTILLERY

Founded in 2009 by Steve Ison, Rebecca Creek Distillery was one of the first legal distilleries in South Texas since Prohibition. It has since grown to become one of the largest craft distilleries in North America, with more than 100,000 cases expected to be sold annually by 2018. Its product lineup includes Rebecca Creek Whiskey, Texas Ranger Whiskey, Enchanted Rock Vodka, and Enchanted Rock Peach Vodka. The Distillery offers free tours on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and its tasting room and gift shop are open-to-the-public for group tastings and private events for up to 500 people. For more information on Rebecca Creek Distillery, call (830) 714-4581 or visit us:

In person, at: 26605 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, TX 78260

On the web: visit www.RebeccaCreekDistillery.com

On Facebook: www.facebook.com/RebeccaCreekDistillery

On Instagram: www.instagram.com/RebeccaCreekWhiskey/

On Twitter: www.twitter.com/rebeccacwhiskey

