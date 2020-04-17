Rebecca Creek Distillery Donates 1400 Gallons of Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer to First Responders Across Texas and Hosts a Live-Streamed Concert Featuring Texas Music Legend, Jack Ingram to Benefit Meals on Wheels

SAN ANTONIO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca Creek Distillery has temporarily shifted its production of ultra-premium spirits, Rebecca Creek Whiskey , Enchanted Rock Vodka , and Texas Ranger Whiskey , to alcohol-based hand cleaners to respond to the growing needs of first responders and essential employees. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA issued temporary production guidelines for the temporary manufacture of certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer products to respond to the national shortage.

For nearly a month, Rebecca Creek Distillery owners, Steven Ison, Founder, and Steve Ryan, CFO, have worked closely with crisis management officials across Texas to donate more than 1400 gallons of Love, Distilled, the Company's alcohol-based hand cleaner to first responders and essential employees, such as fire and police departments to cities including, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Corpus Christi, Arlington, and San Antonio.

"We're producing Love, Distilled to respond to the growing requests of first responders. Our hand cleaner is 80 percent ethanol alcohol by volume as required by the FDA under their temporary guidelines. We'll continue to work closely with first responders and essential employees," stated Ryan.

Rebecca Creek Distillery has always been committed to its customers with a history of donating more than one million dollars in monetary and in-kind support to local charities.

"We approach our social responsibility very seriously. In these times of a global pandemic, we are can help our first responders by producing and donating Love, Distilled, our alcohol-based hand cleaner. Our first responders do so much to protect and save lives every day, and now, we have a chance to help safeguard them," stated Steve Ison.

Earlier today, Rebecca Creek Distillery announced a fundraiser to benefit Meals on Wheels called WHISKEY & MUSIC, an All-Star Texas Country Music Facebook live concert, featuring Texas Music Legend, Jack Ingram. This FREE Facebook live-streamed concert will be Sunday, April 19 from 2-10 pm. Jack Ingram will host live from Rebecca Creek Distillery as musicians from Texas will join in remotely. Viewers will have the opportunity to host virtual watch parties and donate to Meals on Wheels during online live event.

"It's great that Rebecca Creek Distillery is bringing music fans together in this way to enjoy some good music and good times in the midst of all of this uncertainty. Everyone at Meals on Wheels is so excited about this event and the opportunity to share stories about who we serve," stated Vinsen Faris, CEO of Meal on Wheel of San Antonio.

Ison stated his appreciation for their loyal whiskey and vodka customers and pledged to bring good spirits to them by hosting WHISKEY & MUSIC. "Now, more than ever, Meals on Wheels needs our support to continue to take care of our elderly neighbors and those in need. Together, we are stronger."

