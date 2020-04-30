REBBL Wins Best New Beverage Award

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hope Network awards REBBL the 2020 NEXTY Award for "Best New Ready-to-Drink Beverage," recognizing REBBL Gold Label Mayan Cocoa Elixir . The NEXTY Awards honor the most progressive, innovative, inspiring and trustworthy products in the natural products industry.

This year's winners competed in the largest pool of nominees the NEXTY Awards has ever seen, with over 1,000 nominations. The judges highlighted REBBL Gold Label Mayan Cocoa's functional ingredients and decadent flavor as key deciding factors in the award.

Crafted with the best nature has to offer, REBBL Elixirs help support whole-body wellness. REBBL Gold Label Mayan Cocoa is made with nourishing ingredients like maca, reishi, maitake, turkey tail, lion's mane, and ashwagandha, to name a few.

The impressive list of ingredients is delivered in a decadent, sensory experience. Rich, chocolatey Mayan Cocoa with a hint of cayenne pairs with a creamy mouthfeel for a truly indulgent beverage.

"We're thrilled our Gold Label Mayan Cocoa won this year's 'Best New Drink,'" said Bonnie Neulight, Chief Marketing Officer of REBBL. "We developed this as the ultimate elixir featuring four premium mushrooms. It's our priority to create organic, plant-based beverages that do not compromise on taste."

A core part of REBBL's mission is to nourish the people and the planet. During the live award announcements, New Hope Network applauded REBBL for its Green Packaging Initiative utilizing recycled plastic for its 12oz bottles, not including caps or labels which they are working to solve as well.

REBBL Gold Label Mayan Cocoa Elixir is available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, as well as online at rebbl.co. REBBL continues to produce new innovative offerings, including a recently launched Keto Elixir line as well as two new REBBL Sparkling Prebiotic Tonics.

About REBBL

REBBL beverages are made with real organic ingredients – Roots, Extracts, Berries, Botanicals, and Love. Every plant-based REBBL nourishes your body and helps support whole-body wellness. What's more, we ethically source our ingredients, supporting the communities that grow them, and use recycled plastic bottles.

REBBL With A Cause.

