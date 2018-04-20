REBBL Launches #RootedInPurpose Campaign In Celebration Of Earth Month

REBBL tells their impact story through an educational blog series, digital partnerships, and field activation to bring attention to personal, community and climate revitalization

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL, crafter of organic coconut-milk based super-herb drinks, launched Rooted In Purpose, a new digital campaign in honor of April's Earth Month. The campaign will raise awareness of REBBL's commitment to three utterly vital areas of importance to the company: mindful impact sourcing; addressing the root causes of human trafficking with non-profit organization Not For Sale; and climate revitalization. Through digital media and social content, the campaign will energize REBBL's community around important topics impacting the planet and its inhabitants, and how they can take part in inciting change.

The Rooted In Purpose campaign and three-part blog series highlights REBBL's commitment to revitalizing communities around the world through the unique partnership with Not For Sale and the sustainable impact sourcing initiatives the company implements. "REBBL is built upon the principle that humanity and the natural world have vital interconnections," said Rusti Porter, Senior VP of Marketing for REBBL. "From our soulfully crafted super herb elixirs to our efforts to help catalyze positive social and environmental outcomes for our communities, REBBL has a deeply rooted commitment to people and planet. This Earth Month we want to honor those that are helping build the momentum for brands and businesses that are finding game-changing ways to balance profit and purpose. Through social campaigns like this one, we invite our tribe to share how they themselves are deeply Rooted In Purpose."

REBBL is empowering its Tribe to engage with the campaign and the community using #RootedInPurpose to share their methods for reducing climate impact whether it be through supporting brands with dedicated missions to reversing climate change or taking action in their homes and communities. REBBL Tribe members, Rachel Mansfield, founder of food and wellness social media rachLmansfied; Kim-Julie Hansen, founder of Brussels Vegan, Best of Vegan, The Vegan Reset and The Vegan Challenge; Rachael Devaux, RD and founder of Rachael's Good Eats; and Berto Clemente from vegan lifestyle and fitness blog, Tatted Vegan will be sharing their personal approaches to combatting climate impact throughout April on REBBL's Instagram and their personal channels.

REBBL will be hosting social giveaways throughout the month, including a giveaway with mission driven brand Alter Eco. Follow along using #RootedInPurpose on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Visit http://rebbl.co/botanicalrevolutionforgood/ to read the first post in the Rooted In Purpose blog series. New blog posts will be shared weekly. For more information about REBBL or to find REBBL's Elixirs and Proteins in a store near you visit http://rebbl.co/.

About REBBL

We are REBBL. Righteous Plant Alchemy™. A celebration of the traditional super-herb wisdoms refined over millennia, which are only now being openly shared, studied and embraced globally. Thousands of years of collective intelligence are captured in every bottle of our super-herb, adaptogen powered Elixirs and Proteins to deliver you delicious and nourishing goodness. Every bottle of REBBL is certified organic, soy and dairy free, gluten free, GMO free, and made without cane sugar, carrageenan, thickeners, gums, natural flavors or agave.

We are REBBL. A Botanical Revolution for Good™. REBBL was born out of a conscious collaboration between global thought-leaders, whose soul purpose was to address the malfunctioning global food system through a regenerative business model that would respect, uplift, and delight the world. REBBL partners with Not For Sale, with a goal to create a future without human trafficking, and donates 2.5 percent of net revenue from the sale of every bottle to Not For Sale to support efforts to rehabilitate people who have been trafficked. REBBL also works with its growers to support their livelihood, so the grower communities are not vulnerable to trafficking. REBBL is in the process of becoming a Certified B Corporation, a process expected to be complete in 2018.

